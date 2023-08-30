The contentious proposed sale of the Bald Head Island Ferry and related assets has received a thumbs up from the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC).
On Aug. 22, the seven-member NCUC gave its unanimous approval with conditions to Bald Head Island Limited LLC’s application to transfer the ferry, tram, parking, barge and tug services to SharpVue Capital LLC.
The NCUC concluded that the proposed transaction is in the public interest and should have no adverse effect on the ferry’s operation.
Benefits vs. risk
“In viewing the totality of the evidence in the record, it is apparent that the benefits of the Proposed Transaction outweigh the potential risks, especially considering the protections provided by the Regulatory Conditions,” stated the NCUC order.
The conditions: bar any rate increase for ferry and tram operations for at least one year after the closing of the transfer; bar any rate increase for parking and barge operations other than annual inflation adjustments; require a 10-year plan for vessel maintenance, capital improvements and replacement of ferries to be filed within a year; and require plans to retain the current employees and senior management after the transfer.
Also included among the conditions are holding ratepayers harmless from paying costs associated with the transfer, the continuation of adequate parking, and setting a goal of on-time ferry departures of 90% within five minutes of the scheduled departure (excluding delays caused by events beyond the operator’s control).
Limited and SharpVue, a private equity firm, entered into an asset purchase agreement last year for $67.2 million. Of that amount, $56 million is related to the ferry, tram, barge and parking, according to Limited chief executive officer Chad Paul. The $11.2 million balance of the purchase price, Paul said, is for other assets, businesses and properties owned by Limited, primarily marinas and commercial property on the island and the mainland. Among those supplemental assets are Deep Point Marina in Southport and some boat slips on Bald Head Island.
Lee Roberts, a managing partner at Raleigh-based SharpVue, said his group’s investors are eager to proceed with the purchase so improvements can begin soon.
“We are gratified that the commission unanimously recognized the financial strength of our investor group,” he said in a press release. “We’re committed to improving the ecosystem of Bald Head Island and to the long-term stewardship of these vital community assets.”
Limited chief operating officer Bion Stewart called the NCUC’s action a “pivotal decision for us to move forward. If they decided in the alternative, we would have been back to square one …
“The decision to allow us to move forward allows us to execute our plan.”
Village remains concerned
And yet, this drawn-out ferry drama isn’t over.
A series of lawsuits involving the Village of Bald Head Island have muddied the waters, among them being the village’s contention that it holds the right of first refusal to any sale of the ferry.
Limited and Bald Head Island Transportation (BHIT) filed an amendment to their lawsuit against the village Aug. 2 in Brunswick County General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division, stating claims for “slander of title” and “tortious interference with contract.” The complaint argues that the village failed to meet a condition of the right of first refusal by not obtaining NCUC approval. Furthermore, the village declined an opportunity to purchase the transportation assets in August 2022, according to the complaint.
Stewart said it is his understanding that the village’s claim to the right of first refusal presents a challenge, as far as SharpVue’s ability to obtain title insurance.
“In these types of matters of a regulated utility, all the cogs have to come together before we move forward,” said Stewart.
In a prepared statement the village said, “It is difficult to overemphasize how important these proceedings are to the island, which is completely dependent on the ferry, barge, and parking operations.”
The village further stated the NCUC “recognized the importance of these services and made clear that it will exercise ongoing regulatory oversight of the combined transportation operations to ensure that the interests of the public are protected. Although not all public concerns were addressed, the Village is pleased that regulatory conditions would be imposed on any transfer and future operations.
“The Village remains concerned that the seller and potential buyer are litigating to challenge the Commission’s jurisdiction over parking and barge operations, as that jurisdiction is key to the Commission’s finding that a transfer would be in the public interest.”
Transaction prevented
Bald Head Island is accessible only by boat. The ferry operation, consisting of four ferries, transports passengers to and from the ferry terminal at Deep Point Marina.
The ferry takes 800,000 passengers to the island, making over 8,000 ferry trips and 2,000 barge trips a year, according to Paul.
The determination of the ferry’s future has been a long, complicated process. The Bald Head Island Transportation Authority (BHITA), formed by the state in 2017, attempted to buy the ferry system at a negotiated sale price of $47.75 million in 2020. However, it was unable to secure the required approvals from the North Carolina Local Government Commission for the needed financing, preventing the transaction, said BHITA chair Susan Rabon.
“This thing is a lot bigger than Bald Head Island,” Rabon said. “You have people coming there from all over the country, all over the world.”
As far as BHITA is concerned, Rabon said,“We’re just in a holding pattern.”