Bald Head Island ferry

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has given its approval to the sale of the Bald Head Island Ferry from Bald Head Island Limited LLC to SharpVue Capital LLC. (Photo contributed)

 

The contentious proposed sale of the Bald Head Island Ferry and related assets has received a thumbs up from the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC).

On Aug. 22, the seven-member NCUC gave its unanimous approval with conditions to Bald Head Island Limited LLC’s application to transfer the ferry, tram, parking, barge and tug services to SharpVue Capital LLC.