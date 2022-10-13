While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking.
On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
Council members Mark Martin and Sheila Bell previously huddled to discuss options for beach parking for residents and property owners. One possibility would be annual passes, which would allow residents to park in “Town Only” spaces, and in hourly spaces for a discounted fee.
There was also dialogue about whether one resident-owned vehicle could have multiple passes, tied to stickers or the vehicle tag, which could be scanned by town enforcers.
The apparent consensus was to keep some sort of “Town Only” pass available for residents and property owners, but it will likely cost more than the current nominal fee of $10 every two years.
Council Member Charlie Blalock said he was concerned the council was coming up with a plan that might not be serviceable for whomever is selected as a parking vendor. He said he’d like to hear what vendors have to say on the issue.
Mayor Pro Tem John Bach, who has taken point on the process, stressed that the idea was to come to a general consensus, or at least a majority opinion, then take that as part of a request for proposals to vendors. At this stage, council, for example, should not be concerned with the price of annual passes for owners; only that they should or should not be included.
Council previously agreed to have some sort of seasonal paid parking at the beach and second-row areas. They will later consider questions such as the number of and placement of “Town Only” spaces.
Recreation Center
Recreation Director Heather O’Brien and staff presented a draft plan for an addition to the existing center. The building would mostly occupy the concrete slab now employed as basketball courts.
An earlier draft called for a two-story building that could accommodate short-court basketball, volleyball and badminton. The up-to-date version has a one-story metal building with 12-foot ceilings on one side and 10-foot ceilings on the other side. It would, among other amenities, expand the weight room and classrooms, offices and storage.
Some members expressed disappointment. Twelve-foot ceilings would not accommodate basketball, badminton or volleyball, they noted. Others expressed concern that the “box-like” looking metal structure would not be something residents could be proud of, or be reflective of the town. Other buildings, such as Town Hall, Police Station and the fire stations are attractive; this one, would not appear that way.
The town has set aside $3-million for the project. Council expressed optimism that the town would receive some grants, and at least two members signaled they would support borrowing money to improve the building’s design.
They also asked for an open public forum to take suggestions, as was the case with the redesign of the Kevin Bell Skate Park.
Town Manager David Kelly said he would work on proposed upgrades and costs.
Beach survey
Sam Morrison of engineers Moffat & Nichol said that the dunes in place did their job protecting front-row properties. The only wave overwash was at private access points and emergency access points, both of which cut down the dunes significantly for convenience.
Early reports put long-period waves from Ian as high as 17.7-feet. The event appears to statistically represent a 10-year storm, he said.
Council approved $63,500 for a post-storm survey to document sand losses and other damage. Because Ian was a declared disaster, Oak Island could qualify for state and federal reimbursement for emergency dune work, including a push of sand from mean low water or nudging the tops of dunes into escarpments, he said. Emergency managers may also repay the town for the survey, but there are no promises, other than it qualifies, said Morrison.
Vacant lots
Council asked for more information and tabled action on the possible sale of four town-owned vacant lots, including property next to an electric substation at McGlamery Street and Elizabeth Drive.