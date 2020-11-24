One 90-year-old woman is thankful this holiday season for the roof over her head.
Numerous volunteers and businesses in the community came together earlier this month to give the Port Loop Road resident a much-needed new roof on her home.
But it represented more than just shingles and plywood. After all, it is Thanksgiving season.
Volunteers gave up their Saturday off to instead work and to greatly improve the life of a widow who couldn’t even sleep in her bed because of leaks pouring down from the ceiling.
“She was in desperate need,” said Andrew Bussell of Drew’s Roofing and Home Repairs.
When Bussell received a call from her on Nov. 6, he went to inspect the home. He found some emergency tarps placed on her roof by the fire department had blown away, exposing areas with rotting wood and deteriorating shingles underneath. He gave her an estimate, but he realized the elderly resident just couldn’t afford the job that needed to be done.
“When I came here and saw her that morning, I just said I need to help her out,” said Bussell, who began making phone calls to round up volunteers and used Facebook to help spread the word. The word spread quickly, and a community began putting together a plan of action to make this Thanksgiving special for someone in need.
“I can’t believe the community support,” said Bussell that morning, pointing to workers who began clearing the old shingles from the roof to make way for the new ones. “This is all volunteers.”
Bussell was able to obtain 12 squares of shingles donated by ABC Supply Co. in Wilmington at no cost for the project. Some local contractors pitched in other materials and manpower, and neighbors and friends provided food and drinks at the site for the laborers. About a dozen Boy Scouts from Cape Fear Council Troop 238 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport also arrived to help remove debris from the yard.
“This transpired in just one week,” said Sharon Sykes, secretary of Drew’s Roofing and Home Repairs. “The more I thought about this, the more it bothered me. She has nobody here. I just said we need to do something for her. This has been an awesome community effort.”
Brunswick County also waived the tipping fee for dumping the shingles at the county landfill near Supply. Community businesses and companies that came together to help make it happen include Burney’s Bakery, Shagger Jacks, Jamerson Appliance Repair, Intercoastal Roofing, YMB Construction, Hensley’s Painting, Mendoza Roofing, Matt Bartlett of Solar Life Coolers, Holly Powell of Soaring Away Marketing, Matt Martin of Quality Flooring and Susan Joe. Other community residents either provided manpower, food, donations or supplies to make the project a success.
“I made a few phone calls and people showed up,” said Bussell. “This is family members and friends all coming together to take care of someone else.
“It’s the local community all coming together to do something good for someone in need.”