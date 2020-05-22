Southport’s new city manager is trading lakes for the Intracoastal.
Lake Waccamaw Town Manager Gordon Hargrove will take on his new role in Southport on June 11, the city announced last week. He is leaving the Columbus County town after nearly two years as its manager.
Hargrove graduated in 2018 with a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University. He also recently earned a certificate in municipal and county administration from the UNC School of Government. Prior to that, he worked at North Carolina State University for roughly 11 years as a specialty trades supervisor and for 21 years, Hargrove was the chief executive officer of a home appliances business in Cary.
Just weeks after starting his role at Lake Waccamaw, Hurricane Florence pummeled the area. The town saw over 30 inches of rain in 60 hours. Hargrove led the town through its recovery process and obtained 100% of FEMA reimbursements.
“My personal interests align with a lot of issues that coastal environments face, and I’ve always wanted to work at a coastal environment where I could do public administration-type duties. “When you combine my personal interest and my professional interests, it just seemed like a really good fit for me,” Hargrove said of the Southport city manager position.
Hargrove said he’s visited Southport before and is familiar with the area, but he also did some background research ahead of his interview. Interim city manager Chris May said Hargrove has read all the city minutes from the past three years and already has copies of the ordinances.
“I know a lot of the projects you have going on so I feel confident that I’ll be able to hit the ground running,” Hargrove said.
May, who has known Hargrove since he moved to Lake Waccamaw, said he was impressed by Hargrove’s managerial and personnel skills.
“He is a hard-working, no-nonsense get it done kind of guy,” May said. “I believe the citizens and staff will find him both honest and trustworthy. During the interviews when asked who the most important person was in town, he replied ‘the citizens.’”
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem said Hargrove displayed a passion for personal and professional development during his interview.
“Mr. Hargrove wanted to be a city manager, wanted to be in Southport, he did not give up on those goals and he will never give up on his endeavor in serving the city and its citizens,” Hatem added.
Through June, Hargrove will shadow May. He succeeds former City Manager Bruce Oakley who left in February to take the role of town manager in Carolina Beach.