COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Brunswick County resulting in a number of patient hospitalizations at Dosher Memorial Hospital in recent weeks.
The spread is largely attributed to holiday gatherings among friends and family members.
“Unfortunately, but expectedly, we’ve seen an increase in COVID case levels from substantial to high,” Dosher Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland told hospital trustees last week. “It probably will extend well into January.”
Holland said Dosher physicians are also treating more flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases for the same reason – holiday gatherings. The good news is Dosher has not reported any monkey pox cases locally.
CFO report
Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels reported November was another strong month financially for Dosher.
The hospital saw a net positive bottom line for the month of $114,547. For the fiscal year that began October 1, Dosher reports a positive $412,765 in net income.
Net operating revenue in November after deductions was $4,491,650 with total operating expenses of $4,816,019. Dosher also reported $438,916 in non-operating revenue for a total bottom line of $114,547 in the black.
Daniels told trustees swing bed days for transitioning surgical patients has increased dramatically at Dosher from 21 in November 2021 to 134 last month, with an emphasis on using more swing beds. Emergency room visits are up 21-percent and clinic visits are up 9.5-percent.
The hospital is upgrading its electronic records system to CPSI, a suite of software designed for rural and community hospitals, said Daniels.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Catherine Mohr reported the hospital has hired a clinical educator for training employees and hopes to be more creative with its staffing strategies.
Mohr said the hospital’s goal is to decrease the use of traveling nurses, which increases expenses, by visiting nursing schools and to increase Dosher’s pipeline for nurse recruitment.
“We will continue to use (traveling nurses) given the vacancies we have,” said Mohr.
CEO report
CEO and President Lynda Stanley told trustees that Plant Operations Director Mark Rollins will retire after 18 years with the hospital. Rollins is responsible for overseeing the building maintenance and construction projects.
“I never lost a night of sleep knowing he was going to take care of everything,” said Stanley.
Ricky Williams has been promoted to maintenance supervisor.
Stanley told trustees the hospital received its accreditation from DNV that ensures the hospital is in compliance with regulations for improved patient safety and quality of care.
“It sets us apart for what we do with orthopedics,” said Stanley. “We are being recognized for our hip and knee replacements.”
Stanley also updated trustees on the hospital’s new employee walking trail and other upcoming community engagements.
Credentials
Trustees approved the credential list as follows:
Initial appointments – John S. Hunt, MD, emergency medicine; Jun Zhao, MD, Tele-neurology (specialty care).
Reappointments – Peter Admiral, MD, community physician, family medicine; Richard Dax Hawkins, MD, ophthalmology; Thomas Holland, MD, family medicine; Michael Marushack, MD, orthopedic surgery; Andre Minor, MD, internal medicine; Terry Pieper, MD, community physician, internal medicine; Meena Rao, MD, cardiology; Raymond Schmoke, MD, hospitalist; Slade Suchecki, DO, family medicine; Robert Zukoski, MD, wound care; Warren White, MD, pathology; Josh Winslow, MD, cardiology.
Voluntary relinquishment of privileges – Rajiv Patel, MD, tele-hospitalist; Stephanie Murphy, MD, tele-hospitalist.
Other business
• Dosher has hired Nurse Practitioner Stephen Baxley for its primary care clinic at Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road. Holland said Baxley will begin February 1 and see patients Monday through Thursday at the clinic.
• Trustees will keep the same officers for 2023. The slate from the nominating committee was unanimously approved: Chairman Robert Howard; Vice-Chairman Debbie Wood; and Secretary Linda Pukenas.
• Dr. Andre Minor’s term as Dosher’s Chief of Staff has ended. He will be replaced by Dr. Bryan Satterwhite. Minor told trustees, “This has been the strongest board we’ve had at this institution that I can remember. It has been a privilege to work with you these years.”