The rise in solar panel popularity has forced the St. James Town Council to clarify its zoning ordinances related to their placement on community homes.
According to its current Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), residents wanting to install solar panels on their homes are required to submit a permit application to the town, which then has to approve the request under certain conditions. The Property Owner’s Association (POA) states panels can not face the road of the resident’s address, a condition that runs counter to guidelines issued by the federal government.
Houses in the St. James community must stay under 40-feet, a stipulation that can complicate rooftop installation of solar panels. Town Manager Jeff Repp said the federal guidelines prohibit municipalities from telling people where they can install things such as solar panels and satellite dishes.
“Our primary concern is they don’t exceed the limit of 40-feet on the building,” Repp said. “A house can only be 40-feet in St. James and if somebody had a solar panel it would go above that. We issued a zoning permit for that purpose, to make sure everything is under that 40 (feet), but the language in our UDO was standard for those type of things. It included that one sentence that we should not be issuing zoning permits if the solar panel were to be visible from the road wherever the address is.
Repp continued. “If it’s on your street, it should be on the back on the house, but a lot of times that’s not practical. As with most things like solar panels and satellite dishes, the federal government says you can’t really get into that. You can tell them they can’t be a certain height and they have to be screened, but you can’t tell somebody where they can put their solar panels.”
Repp recommended the council authorize Mayor Jean Toner to sign a letter to the town’s planning commissioner requesting a zoning text amendment to amend the current UDO. The town’s solar panel UDO turned out to be more restrictive than the POA’s, and the board’s 5-0 vote started the process of aligning the two ordinances.
“The POA basically says you make your best effort to hide (solar panels) from the road, but if you have to put them on the front of the house because that’s where the sun is, it goes on the front of the house,” said Repp. “What we are proposing to do is eliminate our language in our UDO that provides that restriction so we are more in conformance with the POA when it comes to the placement of solar panels.”
While expensive, Repp said his office receives several permit applications a month for solar panels from residents.
“They must work,” Repp said. “People like them, apparently, because they’re not cheap. You do get a federal tax credit.”
Council also accepted a recommendation from Repp concerning public record requests. The town experienced a situation last year where a public record request led to the release of information that should not have been made available. Repp’s proposed policy aligned more with state law and established a three-day timeline for responding to such requests. The policy established how the city will respond to written requests from the public for public information.
“State law governs what is and isn’t public information,” said Repp. “The town is bound to follow what the state law is. About the only difference between our policy and the state law is that we do specify we will endeavor a response within three days to requests that are made. State law doesn’t require any numerical number or days, it’s basically your ‘best effort’ type of thing.”
Repp said his office hasn’t seen an increase in public record requests of late, but he wanted to avoid any issues like what happened in 2020.
“ (Council) had an incident happen approximately a year ago where some records that shouldn’t have been released were released,” Repp said. “The bottom line is they just wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Again, it’s essentially what state law is.
“Unfortunately the people who did it last year didn’t look at the state law.”