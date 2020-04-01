Oak Island Town Council members offered a mixture of angst and accolades at Tuesday’s special meeting for an update on COVID-19. Leaders praised town staff for their recent efforts but said it was a difficult decision to shut down the beach.
As of Monday, access to estuaries, sounds, inlets and beach areas is prohibited to all persons at all times. Beach and street-end access areas are closed to parking, bicycles and pedestrians.
All town parks, boat ramps and kayak launches are closed, as are associated parking areas. No right-of-way parking is allowed (see separate story in this edition on page 7A).
Mayor Ken Thomas said staff and first responders were “doing a fantastic job in unknown territory … Nobody has the right answers.”
Thomas said his major concern were Oak Island residents, and that of the approximately 8,000 residents, about 4,000 of them are between the ages of 58 and 95.
“The last two weeks have been extraordinary,” said Council Member John Bach. “The very fabric of our society has been torn apart.”
Bach said he stood ready to support further measures, if needed, to help protect people from the spread of the virus. He said he supported the beach closure.
“We’re just at the beginning of these difficult decisions,” he said.
Council Member Sheila Bell said she had a hard time with the beach closure but ultimately supported it, as did all members of council.
Council Member Loman Scott said a few weeks of inconvenience was worth it to possibly prevent some people from dying.
“This is not permanent,” Scott said. “We will do our best to get the beaches open whenever it’s safe.”
Council Member Charlie Blalock reminded the public that the community is “all in this together,” and suggested that folks make a simple phone call to those who live alone and offer solace.
Town Manager David Kelly said staff was doing everything they could to keep government functions operating. He said it appeared the public was starting to obey emergency restrictions. He said he had directed staff to reduce spending where possible.
Kelly also noted that the regularly scheduled April 9 budget meeting will be replaced by a series of two-at-a-time meetings with council members, followed by an email synopsis of the next steps.
After the meeting, Thomas said he had received hundreds of emails, mostly complaints about shutting down the beach. Other council members also said their in-boxes were jammed with emails from upset property owners and residents.
Thomas said that a curfew is a possible measure the town could implement, but he and Scott said such a move “was not being considered at this time.”
Personnel rules
In formal action, council voted to give Kelly broad discretion to modify the personnel policy to make sure employees continue to be paid, even though some cannot work from home. The motion also allows the town to modify its rules to comply with recent changes in state and federal law. Kelly said one option he’s considering is allowing up to 80 hours of sick leave, which could later be repaid.
Bald Head Island
Access to the island remains limited to residents, property owners, business owners and employees of essential businesses. Ferry runs are limited to 45 people – about one-third the usual capacity.
Starting Saturday afternoon, the village government will ban residential and commercial contractors for at least two weeks. The ban begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The exceptions for essential services are:
• Public Safety
• Utilities/water and sewer
• Public Works/sanitation and road maintenance
• Village Administration
• Spectrum Cable
• Duke Energy
• Postal/Parcel Service
• Maritime Market
• Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC Maintenance
• Golf cart Maintenance
• Golf course Maintenance
• Horizons/Jules/Delphina’s restaurants for takeout or delivery only
• Hardware Store
• Property management for house checks to report to non-resident owners (property owners who are not in property management programs can contact Public Safety for an exterior only house check)
• Business and non-profit entity property checks
• Pest control
• Ferry, tram and barge transportation
• Contractors who have any questions regarding these changes and what procedures will need to be followed can contact the Village at public.information@villagebhi.org.
It should be noted that, as of Tuesday, the hardware store was closed and the only options for take-out dining are the Maritime Market and Bald Head Island Club (members only). Parks, beaches and the boat ramps remain open.
Caswell Beach
Business at Town Hall is limited to telephone and emails. The town has closed public parking areas at the beach and at the Oak Island Lighthouse. Those areas may still be accessed by pedestrians, but vehicles are not allowed. As of Tuesday, the beach remains open but access is difficult for those who do not reside at Caswell Beach or own property there. Right-of-way parking is not allowed on Caswell Beach Road and many side streets.