Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department responded to a shooting incident near the intersection of Windemere Drive and Masters Drive.
Upon arrival, police officers found there had been an altercation resulting in one individual shot, police Chief Greg Jordan said in a statement. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity was undisclosed by police as of Friday morning.
Jordan said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The incident is under investigation by the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick County Office of the District Attorney.
Anyone who has any information that may be helpful regarding this incident can call Det. Sgt. Eric Mahoney of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department at 910-363-0011, email at emahoney@cityofbsl.org or call 911, Jordan said.