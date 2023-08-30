Last week a nine-year-old boy suffered what appeared to be the first shark bite on Oak Island in almost a decade.
According to Oak Island Communications Officer Mike Emory, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 3 p.m. the nine-year-old’s parents notified local police that their son had suffered a bite to the front area of his shoulder while swimming in shallow water near SE 46th Street. A family member who was swimming with the boy at the time reported seeing small fish jumping out of the water nearby just prior to the bite.
A few moments later, either a juvenile or small species of shark bit the boy on his right shoulder. The family took the boy to Dosher Hospital in Southport where he was was treated and later released.
“The hospital took some x-rays to make sure no teeth were lodge in there,” Emory said. “They were playing in a few feet of water and thought (the fish jumping) looked interesting. A couple seconds later, he gets pegged in the shoulder. The family called the police on their way to the hospital because they didn’t know if they needed to report it.”
A small circle of teeth marks was visible under the boy’s right collarbone, but the wound did not require stitches. Emory said the injury appears to be an isolated incident and was not deemed a shark bite by the town, but was by the doctor who treated the boy at the hospital.
“We never independently confirmed that it indeed was a shark,” said Emory. “We were going off what the hospital said. It most likely was, but there as been some debate and pushback as to if it was actually a shark. That’s what the doctor said so that’s how we reported it. There is some evidence both for and against it, but at this point it’s all speculation.”
Patrols with Oak Island’s Beach Services Unit maintained close observation of the surf area for the remainder of the day and no other incidents were reported.
“At no point did it seem to be a critical emergency,” Emory said. “Of course it was an emergency in that he needed to go get it looked at, but it wasn’t what we would deem critical.”
Oak Island’s last shark bite was reported in 2015, but Emory said the recent incident served as a reminder that the ocean is a natural habitat and should be treated with care.
“It’s a fairly rare occurrence,” said Emory. “As beautiful as it is and as enjoyable as it is to be out here, you have to remember that this is still nature. It’s the same as if you went for a walk in Yellowstone Park - you are entering the natural home of wildlife. It’s something to be aware of and you should always maintain situational awareness of your surroundings.”