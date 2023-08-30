Apparent shark bite

A nine-year-old boy suffered a bite Aug. 23 while swimming in shallow water near SE 46th Street in Oak Island. (Photo contributed)

 

Last week a nine-year-old boy suffered what appeared to be the first shark bite on Oak Island in almost a decade.

According to Oak Island Communications Officer Mike Emory, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 3 p.m. the nine-year-old’s parents notified local police that their son had suffered a bite to the front area of his shoulder while swimming in shallow water near SE 46th Street. A family member who was swimming with the boy at the time reported seeing small fish jumping out of the water nearby just prior to the bite.

