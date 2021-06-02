State House Environment Committee gave unanimous approval Tuesday to House Bill 500, Disaster Relief and Mitigation Act of 2021, which would allocate Boiling Spring Lakes $14-million and Southport $5-million in storm recovery funds.
House Bill 500 will aid in disaster relief, resiliency and flood mitigation efforts, and coastal storm damage mitigation. It would establish the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), as a permanent fixture and separate office in the Department of Public Safety.
It was filed by the House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) and is sponsored by Rep. Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Charles Miller (R-Brunswick), and Rep. McElraft (R-Carteret).
The funds would provide $14-million for Boiling Spring Lakes to repair and rebuild its dams that were destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018, thus draining Big Lake. It would also provide $5-million for Southport for waterfront stabilization efforts caused by storm damage.
“Coastal communities face a range of unique flooding hazards including storm surge, waves, and erosion – all of which can cause extensive damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure,” said Rep. Miller, a primary bill sponsor. “As a Southport native, I’ve seen countless storms decimate the area and can recognize the benefit of having a reserve in place for towns to actively utilize during their preparation and recovery process.”
Southport Mayor Joseph Pat Hatem on Tuesday was very pleased to hear House Bill 500 had passed committee and for what it might mean for the city.
“I am grateful for Rep. Miller’s assistance,” said Mayor Hatem, who requested the $5-million.
Miller said the legislation still has a ways to go in the House and Senate but is now one step closer to approval.
This legislation will cultivate a flood resilience blueprint to serve various counties statewide. The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will receive nonrecurring appropriations for the Land and Water Fund to provide grants that protect and restore floodplains and wetlands for the purpose of storing water, reducing flooding, improving water quality, providing wildlife and aquatic habitat, and providing recreational opportunities.
“North Carolina has now been hit by two 1,000-year floods within the past five years,” said Leader John Bell. “This legislation reflects input from leaders within our local communities who have taken the brunt of these storms. It is the largest and most comprehensive statewide investment that North Carolina has ever made to prepare for future storms. Today’s vote marks an important first step as we work to make North Carolina more resilient.”
New Hanover County will have the ability to apply for the various grant programs offered by the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund to aid in living shorelines, oyster reefs, beach renourishment, and marsh restoration. This bill equips North Carolinians with the proper tools to create nature-based solutions that will make the state more resilient to future storms. This bill is set to be heard in the House Appropriations Committee before being presented on to the House floor, where it will be voted on and sent to the Senate for further consideration.
To date, over $3.5 billion in disaster recovery aid has been spent in North Carolina to recover from Hurricanes Florence and Matthew. Lawmakers noted that every $1 spent on pre-disaster mitigation today saves $4-$7 in disaster recovery on the back end.
“In the past, we have reacted to hurricanes,” added Katherine Skinner, executive director of the North Carolina Chapter of The Nature Conservancy. “This bill is proactive – looking to the future and giving North Carolina communities tools they need to be resilient to these storms. It is the kind of forward thinking that will make North Carolina a leader in the southeast.”
“The Conservation Fund commends Rep. Bell and his colleagues for taking a comprehensive approach to making North Carolina more resilient to flooding,” said Bill Holman, North Carolina State Director of The Conservation Fund. “His strategy will help sustain economic growth and provide multiple environmental benefits.”