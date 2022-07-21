Planning board denies Indigo

Southport Planning Board voted unanimously Thursday to recommend denial of requests from Indigo Phase II developers.

​​​​​​​East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited,LLC, had requested approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan for the Indigo expansion and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the entire 346.57 acre site.