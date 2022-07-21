The Southport Planning Board denied both requests from developers for the Indigo Plantation Phase II Project Thursday night.
East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited,LLC, had requested approval of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) master plan for the Indigo expansion and a zoning map amendment from R-20 to PUD for the entire 346.57 acre site.
"The planning board's recommendation to the Southport Board of Aldermen is that approval for the Indigo Plantation Phase II (Planned Unit Development) and the associated rezoning applications as submitted, be denied," Hodgin said.
The motion to send the recommendation to deny the proposal was unanimous.
'Inconsistencies with applicable city ordinance'
Hodgin outlined the decision with a detailed summary of the findings from four subcommittees that were tasked with dissecting key components of the project. All four subcommittees found problems with the proposal and how it fits into the city.
Infrastructure deficiencies, traffic congestion, environmental concerns, density issues and a lack of requested documentation highlighted the subcommittee findings, with Hodgin recommending Thursday that developers resubmit their application.
"With the subcommittees' findings and citations of inconsistencies with applicable city ordinance," Hodgin said. "The planning board has determined the Indigo Plantation Phase II project, in a 'big picture' evaluation, does not add overall value to the health, safety or welfare of Southport and its citizenry. We would not be opposed to an evaluation of a re-submission that takes into equal consideration the development's desire for maximum profits alongside the city's allegiance to preserving its historic character ... and quaintness.
"A resubmission that's realistic to what our city can live with."
Application thorough, developers seek common ground
East West Partners Chairman Roger Perry said that while he was disappointed with the board's decision, he still intends to move forward with project. He feels that common ground can be found with the Board of Aldermen, and something can be worked out to benefit the city of Southport.
"I remain confident that we can do that," Perry said. "We've known for some time now that, at some point, we were going to have to have a give-and-take conversation with the Board of Aldermen to try to come to a position that is favorable with the city and allows us to do a successful development."
Chad Paul, CEO of Bald Head Island Limited, said while he appreciated the effort the planning board put into reviewing the project, the assertion that enough or proper documentation was not submitted isn't accurate.
"This application is thorough," stated Paul. "In terms of this application, from a legislative, jurisdictional standpoint ... there is no other development application on record in southeast North Carolina that is as complete and has as much information that was provided, in addition to additional information. None.
"I still stand by the project and we'll see what the aldermen think. There is no animosity relative to the process. The planning board did a great job and we'll see where it goes from here."
Question is betterment of the city
Perry also disagreed with the assertion that the proper documentation wasn't provided to the subcommittees during the evaluation process.
"The findings that we don't comply and that the applications don't comply, are completely bogus," Perry said. "Those things weren't required and would've taken us months and months, and perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide them. If there are additional studies the board needs to make an informed decision, we'll talk about doing or not doing that."
East West Partners can move forward with the project under its current R-20 zoning, but only a small percentage of the development will reside in the city limits.
"The fear of the unknown is always worse than the reality," said Perry. "We have not had substantive conversation yet with the jurisdictional body that will ultimately make the decision on this project. We are eagerly looking forward to that.
"Logic suggests that it is hard to imagine that there is not something that can be done to the satisfaction of the city that can be a benefit to us as well. We're going to do the project. The question is, is there anything other than the current zoning that will be to the betterment of the city. I've got to believe there is a lot more that could be done to the betterment of the city than just using what is currently zoned."
A public hearing has been scheduled for the proposals during the Aug. 11 board of aldermen meeting.