A magnificent live oak tree that sits on the Fort Johnston Garrison lawn is probably one of the most well-known trees in Southport. As much as it is blessed by its location on the site of the historic fort, right off the Cape Fear River, it is also cursed by that very same location.
“It’s a blessing because everybody knows it,” Southport Forestry Committee Chairman Scott Len said. “It’s a curse because it gets the full brunt of every storm that we get that comes through town.”
‘Just in a tough spot’
The wear and tear has shown on the tree, which stands about 39 feet tall with glorious low-hanging branches reaching out. To a layman, it looks as if something is wrong. The tree lacks the greenery of some of its neighbors and its sandy-colored bark contrasts with that of nearby trees.
All of that, Len said, can be attributed to the tree’s location, the same location that gives it prominence. The good news, Len said, is the tree isn’t diseased.
“At the end of the day, I think part of the reason that that tree looks so sparse is it’s in a tough spot,” he said. “You know, it’s right up there at the top of the Garrison Lawn. When we get a storm, the wind’s blowing across the water and it gets pummeled with salt spray and things like that. It doesn’t have any disease or anything. I think it’s just in a tough spot, you know, and it gets the hell beat out of it by a storm and then it slowly comes back, and then another storm comes and beats the hell out of it again.”
Southport Alderman Lowe Davis, who serves as liaison to the forestry committee, said the tree had taken beatings from three hurricanes in five years - Matthew (2016), Florence (2018) and Isaias (2020).
Tree is not in peril
The typical lifespan for a live oak is 200-300 years while laurel oaks and water oaks typically live 75-80 years, said Len.
“They don’t last forever,” he said. “They’re just like humans. They have a lifespan.”
The live oak in question is, at most, middle-aged. It was transplanted from Sunny Point to its current location in 1958 by Robert Jones, the late father of Southport community relations director Randy Jones. The tree is believed to be about 75 years old.
“It’s so young, but because of its majesty you think it’s a lot older,” said Jones, who can see the tree from his office window.
Len said the city had an arborist look at the tree because it has some dead branches, “but that is not a cause of concern. That’s the nature of the beast with these live oaks. Every single live oak in town has dead branches in it.”
“I’m not making light of it because we do pay a lot of attention to that tree, (but) it’s got no major causes for concern, right?” he continued. “There’s not any huge voids in it. It doesn’t have rot in the trunk. It’s just in a tough spot, man, you know. That wind whips across the water and it rips up that hill and it hits it right in the canopy.”
Len said both he and the grounds crew have fertilized the area, but it’s going to take a while for the nutrients to do their job. “It’s not like you or I going to the doctor and getting a vitamin B12 shot,” he said. “It takes time. It’s a big tree. It’s an old tree and it’s going to take time to respond.”
Len emphasized, “There’s really no alarm bells going off from our perspective.”
Matter of positioning
Jones said one should never rule that tree out. “It always has a second, third and fourth life to it,” he said.
Davis called the tree “an iconic symbol of Southport.” She said: “Live oaks live a long time, but they don’t live forever, unfortunately. … The forestry committee is committed to try and save that tree, to do everything to give it every possible chance, and then it’s up to the climate, the weather, the storms and the tree itself.”
Len said the forestry committee put together a list of the most prominent trees in the city a couple of years ago, and this tree was naturally on it. “There are better looking trees around town, there are bigger trees around town, but that’s the one that sits on the Garrison Lawn, so everybody knows it,” he said.
The tree’s situation comes down to a matter of positioning.
Len said, “That position is both the best thing that ever happened to it and the worst thing that ever happened to it.”