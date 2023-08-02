Fort Johnston tree

The magnificent live oak tree on the Fort Johnston Garrison Lawn shows wear and tear from the natural elements but experts say it’s not in danger of dying. (Photo by Morgan Harper)

 

A magnificent live oak tree that sits on the Fort Johnston Garrison lawn is probably one of the most well-known trees in Southport. As much as it is blessed by its location on the site of the historic fort, right off the Cape Fear River, it is also cursed by that very same location.

“It’s a blessing because everybody knows it,” Southport Forestry Committee Chairman Scott Len said. “It’s a curse because it gets the full brunt of every storm that we get that comes through town.”

