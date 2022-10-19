Members of the Brunswick Shoreline Protection group tentatively agreed at their Sept. 28 meeting to form an ad hoc subcommittee to study potential effects from offshore wind energy turbines.
“It’s headed toward Southeastern North Carolina basically like a freight train,” said Cane Faircloth, who represents the Lockwood Folly Association and N.C. For-Hire Captains Association. He said he’d like to see the group, or a similar “think tank,” take a long look at emerging issues.
“We got taken advantage of with Chemours and GenX,” Faircloth said. “I don’t want to see us run over.”
Brunswick Shoreline Protection group is an informal coalition of beach communities and Brunswick County; the subcommittee would focus on wind.
During the meeting, Faircloth suggested the development of wind energy would offer both challenges and benefits, but said he wanted Brunswick County businesses and residents to have a voice.
Sunset Beach Town Commissioner Mike Hargrove agreed that he was also concerned about future impacts, and said that most of his constituents had only marginal awareness of the issue.
State Rep. Frank Iller stated he was skeptical of whether turbines could function economically without government subsidies.
Debbie Smith, mayor of Ocean Isle Beach and chair of the group, said that local voices tend to get lost when issues rise to the federal level.
Brunswick County Commissioner Marty Cooke commented that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper was pushing for wind energy.
“You can’t see it from Raleigh, but you sure can see it from our coastline,” Cooke said.
Brunswick County Manager Steve Stone stated Duke Energy has about half of the leases for the Wilmington East area, which is located several miles off the Brunswick coast. He said he anticipated a need for cables and transmission lines, and that local governments had limited options for regulating them.
“I’m afraid they will do whatever they choose,” said Holden Beach Mayor Alan Holden.
Faircloth, Cooke, Hargrove and Caswell Beach Mayor Deborah Ahlers all agreed to serve on a wind subcommittee.
Also during the meeting, Stone reported that management of regional shallow-draft inlet projects has changed at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Wilmington, which covers the South Atlantic.
Iler told the group the Legislature is technically in session, but is expected to adjourn in December and start the new session in January 2023.
The next regular meeting of the Brunswick Shoreline Protection group as a whole will be at 10 a.m. on November 5 at the county administrative offices.