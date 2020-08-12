Southport, NC (28461)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.