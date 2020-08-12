John Tatum watched as roughly 20 boats, still tied to dockage, headed down Cottage Creek toward his house in a storm surge during Hurricane Isaias last Monday night.
The vessels might have crashed into his Indigo Plantation home if it weren’t for the pine trees and bushes halting their journey into his backyard.
They’d been carried by wind and water more than a quarter mile from Southport Marina, where the combination of a nearby tornado, storm surge, a full moon and high tide shifted and sandwiched hundreds of more boats together. Other piers broke off and floated down the creek with dock boxes and vessels still attached; one boat was 36 feet in length.
“We kind of got hit with a perfect storm,” said Robin Rose of Preston Development Company, owners of the marina.
The pressure of the tonnage cracked walkways, tilted piers and pushed crafts on top of each other.
“It took the breath out of all of us,” Rose said.
By sunrise Tuesday there were already sightseers; neighbors had heard of the destruction and wanted to see with their own eyes. A few boaters who’d expected lesser impacts had stayed aboard their boats through the hurricane and crawled out in the early morning to call 911.
Since then, the marina has made swift progress in cleaning the jumbled basin.
The day after the storm three landscaping crews were on-site clearing the parking lot of debris. The Sheriff’s Office blocked the entrance to the marina while crews on the water have been disassembling, moving docks and removing pilings to safely tow the 160-plus boats out one by one, beginning with those farthest from land. As of Tuesday the marina the work in marina appeared to be moving along very well, with a few dozen boats left to be moved.
“It’s like peeling an onion back,” Rose explained.
Few boaters moved their vessels in preparation for Isaias. It was forecasted by the National Weather Service to be a tropical storm or minimal hurricane just hours before it made landfall.
“I don’t think anybody expected this,” said Rose.
Despite the damage, the diesel line did not tear which saved the marina from a potential environmental crisis. The dock house moved out of place, but all the merchandise was found still stocked neatly on shelves.
The basin should be clear in the next two-and-a-half to three weeks, Rose anticipates. It’s an early estimate, but the marina hopes to be fully operational in the next four to six months – depending on weather, access to material and other factors.
Customers are receiving notice when it’s almost their boat’s turn to be pulled from the wreckage.
Two sailboat owners weren’t as lucky. Their boats sank near the ramp by the bulkhead.
The mast of one named “Boomerang” was peeking above the water when Southport resident Mark Salyer checked on it the morning after the storm.
“My wife and I were just totally heartbroken,” Salyer said.
Others will have to wait and see if their boats are repairable.
Oak Island resident Kathy Simmons’ Sea Ray was still wedged as of Monday between a blue boat named Bill’s Dream and a grassy hill.
The morning after Hurricane Isaias, the realtor was checking on houses when a friend sent her a photo of their boats together in the creek.
“Where are you?” she responded.
“I’m in the marsh,” her friend texted back, “with you.”
From what Simmons could see from Spartina Court – the street backing the marsh – her Sea Ray was standing up straight, but markings along its side were evident of it being thrashed around.
Once Sea Tow pulls the boat from the creek Simmons is taking it to a slip in Wilmington to be assessed. But she says she ultimately wants her spot back at Southport Marina, as soon as it’s ready.