Travis Henley

Travis Henley, Southport’s director of development services, said enforcing the city’s regulations regarding short-term rentals and homestays is “tricky.” (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Code enforcement can be a challenge. But there are challenges, and then there are challenges.

Travis Henley, the City of Southport’s director of development services, recently gave a sense of how challenging it can be for a municipality to enforce ordinances related to short-term rentals.