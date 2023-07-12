Code enforcement can be a challenge. But there are challenges, and then there are challenges.
Travis Henley, the City of Southport’s director of development services, recently gave a sense of how challenging it can be for a municipality to enforce ordinances related to short-term rentals.
“This is tricky,” he told the board of aldermen June 9 during a discussion of the topic at an agenda review meeting at Indian Trail Meeting Hall. “I’ve reached out to a number of different municipalities that are in some ways similar to Southport and our features (and asked) ‘What are you folks doing about enforcement of this stuff?’ and I got three answers. One: I didn’t get an answer. They just didn’t respond. Two: ‘We don’t care about short-term rentals. We don’t regulate them.’ Or three, ‘When you figure it out, let us know.’ ”
Tricky, indeed.
Enforcement difficult
Southport’s short-term rental regulations are covered in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and two types of short-term rentals are outlined in the original ordinance adopted in 2021.
A short-term vacation rental is a dwelling unit with up to six guest rooms that is used for and/or advertised through an online platform or other media for transient occupancy for a period of less than 30 days. It is considered a non-residential “lodging” use under the UDO, meaning the owner is not required to be present during the rental stay.
A so-called homestay is defined as a private, resident-occupied dwelling unit with up to two guest rooms where overnight lodging accommodations are provided to transients for compensation and where the use is subordinate and incidental to the primary residential use of the building. A homestay is considered an accessory “lodging” use under the UDO and the permanent resident is present during the rental stay.
What makes enforcement of those rental rules tricky, Henley pointed out, is that annual registration requirements for short-term renters were made illegal across the state. Southport, however, still has that requirement in its UDO (although it doesn’t enforce it) and is expected to remove it with a text amendment. The matter will be presented to the planning board as part of its July 20 agenda.
“From an actual enforcement standpoint, nothing changes,” Henley said. “… It’s just taking out what we’re already not enforcing.”
The two types of short-term rentals are based on zoning districts in which properties are located. “They’re still required to get a zoning permit to start, but they don’t have to check in with us every year any longer,” said Henley.
“It makes enforcement quite a bit more difficult, that’s for sure,” he continued. “It puts the onus on the city as opposed to putting the onus on the owner of the short-term rental property.”
Proper permits?
With no registration list to rely on, the city has had to be creative in identifying properties being used for short-term rentals or homestays. Monitoring social media, direct observation and complaints from neighbors are available tactics.
Alderman Robert Carroll said that before Henley took on his current position with the city, permits were granted despite no proof of the property having been a short-term rental prior to the ordinance.
“I know of properties that were not short-term rentals that did get permitted,” he said. “They showed no proof of having paid an occupancy tax. The list goes on and on. I know they exist.”
Henley said when the city originally adopted the UDO language, it asked property owners with a short-term rental to obtain a zoning permit, and that locked in legal nonconformity.
A violation of the city’s short-term rental rules is treated like any other zoning violation, said Henley. Such a violation could ultimately result, he said, in a court-ordered injunction. “Hopefully it doesn’t ever get to that point,” he said. “It hasn’t had to get to that point since I’ve been here, but that doesn’t mean it won’t in the future.”
Henley said that is the sort of thing that results from proactive code enforcement.