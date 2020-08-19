Town staff and contractors are hard at work trying to finish restoration of utilities and clear streets of sand and debris to return life in the beach areas back to near-normal.
Electric power, water, cable and sewer service have been completely restored, but there are individual homes where damaged utilities must be repaired before they can be reconnected.
From last Thursday through Saturday, Brunswick Electric Membership Corp. (BEMC) was clearing about 70 houses a day, after those residences passed inspections by the town, said spokesman Corey Thurlow.
By Monday, the number of damaged homes without power was down to about 200, with a couple of dozen in the cue for inspection and re-energization by press time, Thurlow reported.
“We are working closely with the Town of Oak Island inspectors and mobilizing our crews to restore services as properties pass inspection,” he said.
Town Manager David Kelly said the latest damage assessment is $50-million, which includes sand, commercial properties, Ocean Crest Pier and Motel, Bluewater Point, Kevin Bell Skate Park and Water Rescue’s station (see related story in this edition). The previous estimate of $10-million was for residences only. The City of Southport has estimated municipal damages at $1.75-million; estimates for other structures were not available at press time.
Some homes need to have the sewer lines cleared of sand before they can be tested and restored: Kelly said there were about 600 houses in that predicament last week and as of Tuesday, that number was down to fewer than 100. He also said all of the town’s vacuum and sewer pump stations are fully operational.
Parts of Beach Drive remain closed or impassible as crews remove sand and stockpile it on side streets. The plan is get permits to sift the sand and return it to the dunes, Kelly said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Ken Thomas amended the state of emergency to lift a mandatory evacuation. The current order states, in part, that:
• There can be no short-term rentals from west of SE 40th Street on Dolphin Drive, Pelican Drive, Kings Lynn Drive and connecting streets, and west of SE 58th Street on Beach Drive.
• Entry to this area is limited to residents, property owners, contractors and property managers. All must have a photo ID or a work permit.
• Residents and owners may occupy the restricted area, but there is a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• The beach is closed from SE 40th Street to the west end.
• No sand moving is allowed.
Kelly said he hoped the town could resume allowing permitted removal of sand by the end of this week. He also said he expected that short-term rentals would be allowed by Labor Day weekend.
The town will open the beach as soon as accesses are clear and safe, but parking may be restricted because many side streets are being used to store sand.
Kelly said the biggest challenge now is finding a way to put at least some emergency sand on the beach to protect homes and infrastructure during the remainder of the hurricane season. The town could truck sand in relatively quickly but work is generally prohibited during sea turtle nesting and hatching season. Another, less-desirable possibility is to push some sand seaward of high tide up to the dune line, but that also requires permits.
Debris collection
Kelly said the town has activated its recovery contract with Southern Disaster Recovery and expects to receive a formal declaration of disaster as soon as late this week. The manager encouraged residents and contractors to segregate debris to the extent possible so that more of it can be gathered more quickly.
Vegetative debris will be picked up island-wide. Other waste collections will be conducted on Beach, Dolphin and Pelican drives, along with the connecting streets.
Leaves, limbs and vines should be in one pile; construction and demolition debris (such as treated wood and shingles) should be in another. Unusable appliances should be kept separate from old furniture, while electronics should be in a different pile.
“We’re going to be working on this for a while,” Kelly said.
GFL stated the company planned to resume its regular trash and recycling collection schedule by Saturday.
Spectrum reported no widespread area outages but there are reports of spotty internet service in some areas.