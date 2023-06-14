During the Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners June 6 meeting, City Manager Gordon Hargrove said the N.C. Department of Transportation has approved reducing the speed limit on Cougar Road to 25 mph.
“They have to have that in place and school zone signs in place within the next two months,” said Hargrove.
The board had been seeking to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph from 35 mph for the entire length of the road for school days and non-school days, as well as designating the entire length of the road (SR1541) as a school zone.
Boiling Spring Lakes has implemented a no-parking ordinance on Dix Road between Cougar Road and Catawba Drive, on Goldsboro Road between Cougar Road and Catawba Drive, and along Cougar Road from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. BSL commissioners passed the ordinance during its May 2 monthly meeting.
City, county discuss loan
Boiling Spring Lakes and the county are considering an agreement that would eliminate the need for the city to issue bonds to finance the dam reconstruction project.
Mayor Jeff Winecoff said that during a conversation with county commissioner Pat Sykes, “she mentioned that maybe the county could actually have a letter of agreement with the city that, instead of using the bonds if we have to, that we have an understanding with the county that if we need some money, we could borrow it from the county and repay them as FEMA pays us back. I thought that was a good idea.”
The city has prepared a letter to send to the Brunswick County Commissioners to confirm if this is an available option and how to accomplish it. The BSL board approved the sending the letter.
The city has the authority to issue $5.1 million in bonds, something the commissioners have stated they are reluctant to do.
During the meeting June 6, Hargrove said “We, through the value engineering process, have found an additional $200,000 in savings.”
Hargrove also said dam reconstruction is still anticipated to start in the July or August timeframe.
Dam groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the dam reconstruction project will take place at Sanford Dam on Alton Lennon Road at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Transportation Plan
Hargrove commented about the draft Brunswick County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP), which
currently has a five-lane highway coming through the middle of the Boiling Spring Lakes, turning Highway 87 into a five-lane highway.
“This is something that’s not new to the city,” Hargrove said. “In fact, it’s been going on for about 15 years. One of the things I would like the board and the community to give serious thought to is, “Is this really what you want coming through the city: a five-lane highway?’
“And if it’s not what you want, then what do you want to see?
Hargrove said the CTP also advocates for a bike-pedestrian path that runs from city limits to city limits on the 87 corridor.
“This is not something NCDOT is trying to ram down our throats,” Hargrove stated. “This is something that they want to know, what we want to be in there.
“So, if we don’t want a five-lane highway through here, they’ll take it out. But we have to know that before the next steering committee meeting.”
Hargrove noted that previous staffs and boards “have worked diligently to get this on state transportation improvement plans. … It is something we need to take some serious time to think about.”
Commissioner Kimberly Sherwood said she was opposed to the five-lane project.
“Five lanes through here will put an end to this city,” Sherwood said.
To see the link, visit https://connect.ncdot.gov/projects/planning/Pages/CTP-Details.aspx?study_id=Brunswick%20County. For more information, email Nazia Sarder, NCDOT Transportation Planning Division, at nsarder@ncdot.gov. You may also email Sam Boswell, Cape Fear Rural Planning Organization, at sboswell@capefearcog.org.
Winecoff and the Board of Commissioners have called a special meeting for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Among the items on the agenda is a discussion about the Comprehensive Transportation Plan as it pertains to Boiling Spring Lakes. Boswell will make a presentation.
Old, new police stations
The board approved the fiscal year 2024 budget. Winecoff noted that $100,000 has been allocated to renovate the old police station, making it usable for Parks & Recreation Department youth activities and for the BSL library.
Regarding the new police station, Hargrove said completion is anticipated to be the end of this month.
Briefs
• The board reappointed Eugene Fioravante to the ABC Board for a three-year term ending June 30, 2026. The board appointed Ernest Puglisi to the Grants Committee for an unexpired term ending Jan. 5, 2025. The board appointed Robert Smith to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for an unexpired term ending Aug. 18, 2023.
• The board appointed the following as alternates to the Special Events Committee: Clark Sizemore for an unexpired term ending Sept. 8, 2024, and Jennifer Sorber for an unexpired term ending Sept. 5, 2025.
• BSL Fire Rescue responded to 34 fire calls and 28 EMS calls in May.
• The Special Events Committee is considering an event to replace Eggstravaganza, which was postponed and then canceled because of inclement weather.
• The next citizens forum will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.
• The next regular board meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.