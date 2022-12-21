Oak Island Pay to Park

An example of possible signage from Otto Connect's parking proposal to the Town of Oak island.

Town Council’s unanimous selection of Otto Connect as the preferred vendor for paid parking at the beach sets the town up for the next step at its regular January 10, 2023 meeting. Council could agree to a contract, continue negotiations or end the process, as it sees fit.

The company provided references from its work in Holden Beach, North Topsail Beach, Topsail Beach and Beech Mountain. Otto Connect has offices in Raleigh and Surf City.

