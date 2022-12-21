Town Council’s unanimous selection of Otto Connect as the preferred vendor for paid parking at the beach sets the town up for the next step at its regular January 10, 2023 meeting. Council could agree to a contract, continue negotiations or end the process, as it sees fit.
The company provided references from its work in Holden Beach, North Topsail Beach, Topsail Beach and Beech Mountain. Otto Connect has offices in Raleigh and Surf City.
Otto Connect proposes using a smartphone application that would require one-time registration. Residents and property owners could sign up once and would not need to log in as long as they were driving a registered vehicle. There is also a telephone number for users to call who don’t have a smart phone, or who need other assistance.
Otto Connect stated in its proposal, “in general, the objective of a parking management implementation is to reduce traffic and thus improve safety within the town limits. As we have seen at Holden Beach, the implementation of paid parking has ‘returned the family atmosphere to the Town’ (Holden Beach resident at their Board of Commissioners meeting). Our goal will be to achieve similar results at Oak Island with effective administration of parking ordinances.”
The company did a detailed analysis of parking spaces and has compared its findings to the data provided by the town.
“We provide a ‘How can we help’ approach to paid parking with personnel actively engaged with the parking public when and where we are active in enforcement,” the company stated. “We often find people having trouble with their phone network and we either help on the spot or offer to have them call our customer service to arrange for a parking permit.”
Depending on the rate structure adopted by the town, the company stated Oak Island could expect net revenues of $689,000 to $1.7-million.
One option the company offers is to cut the penalty for parking without a permit in half if the fine is paid that same day. This could be particularly useful during the early stages of enforcement, the company stated. Otto Connect can also arrange to waive enforcement in specific areas for town events (such as Beach Day).
Mayor Liz White said the decision does not commit the town to a paid parking program.
“I want to make it clear, the vendor doesn’t tell Oak Island the parameters of the parking program,” said White. “We reach that through a negotiation process.”
Q & A
The following is a synopsis of the question-and-answer sheet issued to all potential parking vendors:
• Length of contract: one year
• Enforcement period: Seven days a week, April 1-September 30, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Will the town provide office space? No.
• Who will serve as “merchant of record” and be responsible for transactions? The selected management firm.
• The management firm will provide all vehicles needed for enforcement.
• How will residents be accommodated and at what cost? Undetermined and the town is open to suggestions.