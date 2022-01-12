The Brunswick County Schools Board of Education has elected to change course on its COVID-19 strategy amidst an outbreak that is threatening to shut down campuses.
BCS board members met for an emergency meeting Wednesday morning and unanimously approved a motion to cancel classes for the next two days and have students return on Tuesday, allowing for what is being a considered a quarantine period. The district has seen a huge surge in COVID-19 absentees over the past week, as the number of teachers out due to either being sick with the virus or in quarantine is straining the limits of remaining staff.
"We come this morning with kind of heavy hearts right now because we're being faced with a staffing shortage at multiple school locations," BCS Chairman Steven Barger said.
BCS Nurse Supervisor Wanda Willis told the board that case numbers are "elevated" for students and staff and the districts COVID-19 dashboard doesn't reflect the true impact of the current surge. Nurses are dealing with covid all day long, Willis said, and the enormous amount of work put into keeping up with the quarantine protocols and contact tracing is causing the actual number to be much higher.
"The nurses are exhausted," said Wilis. "It is awful. It is insane. They're dealing with covid from the minute they step in the door."
Assistant Superintendent Molly White said the school system can fill just 39.4% of its teacher positions due to the high number of absences.
"It's concerning," White said.
Board member David Robinson said at the current pace, BCS risked emptying its buildings if something isn't done.
"I know that's a pretty bold assertion, but at the rate we're going, we're emptying out quick from a staff perspective and a student perspective," Robinson said. "We're on a track right now that is going to lead to no staff to teach the children and no children to be taught if we continue the path we're going."
With Monday being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day, the hope is that the five-day long break serves as a form of quarantine for those already in the protocols and the ones potentially entering them.
The board also voted to make masks mandatory when students and staff return on Tuesday, marking a pivot in its previous stance towards the practice. BCS voted earlier this month to keep its mask optional policy in place.
Barger pointed to the state's COVID-19 toolkit for schools and the requirements it puts in place for districts that don't mandate masks. Despite the board's thoughts about the efficacy on masks, Barger said the focus needs to be on keeping students in school and avoiding a return to remote learning.
"I think most of us agree we don't enjoy putting masks on students," Barger said. "I thought the toolkit really pigeon-holed us into doing that or we're going to lose a lot more staff and a lot more students. I talked with a school nurse and she said that for every positive test she has it sends 10 people home.
"The toolkit and the guidance coming down from Raleigh, whether we agree with it or not, does put us in a curious position where we have to send a lot of people home simply because they're not wearing a mask."
Willis said there are longer wait times on getting results back and the district has been forced to use expired test kits at times due to the nationwide shortage.
