A second and third resident at Universal Health Care of Brunswick succumbed to COVID-19 this past week, which raised the local death toll to nine, including two non-residents.
Meanwhile, at least 155 more residents tested positive for the virus since the start of the month, pushing the local case count toward the 700s.
Through at least three rounds of testing, Universal Health Care of Brunswick has identified 22 infected residents and 14 employees as of Tuesday. The first person to die from the virus at the Bolivia nursing home passed in late June.
All three of the deceased had underlying medical conditions which put them at high risk for severe illness. So far, all seven county residents who died were over age 65.
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of another county resident,” said Brunswick County Chairman Frank Williams. “The other commissioners and I express our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one to this virus.”
Brunswick County Health Services and the nursing home team are regularly discussing their response to the outbreak during conference calls and daily check-ins. Residents who have the virus are isolated from others in rooms in a separate part of the building with select staff members.
After seeing more than 400 new cases in June, local health officials are anticipating a continued rise in July resulting from increased activity in public spaces, social gatherings and travel, partly from this past Independence Day weekend and into the rest of summer.
Between July 1-7, cases grew from 530 to 685. Of those, on Tuesday, 331 were spread across 257 different households and 11 hospital rooms. At least 347 are recovered.
From June 30 to July 7, the number of cases recorded so far increased in: ZIP code 28461 from 40 to 49; ZIP code 28422 from 39 to 48; and ZIP code 28465 from 18 to 23, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
The virus also continues to spread across the Cape Fear region. Neighboring New Hanover County has more than 1,160 cases as of Tuesday while Pender County had identified over 300 and Columbus County had reported at least 570.
Statewide, at least 75,875 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 1,420 died due to complications with the virus as of Tuesday.
“I continue to be concerned that North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics (are) moving in the wrong direction,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said Tuesday during a media briefing.
The state saw its highest one-day number of new cases on July 3 with 2,099 positive tests reported. Additionally, hospitalizations were at a record high Tuesday with 989 patients across North Carolina.
“Our state needs to stabilize these trends in order to avoid a dangerous spike in the virus that could overwhelm our medical system and risk us going backward like so many states are doing right now,” Cohen said.
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 through the end of next week, July 17. Government officials will soon need to decide on the next steps for the state, whether that be further loosening restrictions, remaining “on pause,” or returning to an earlier phase.
For the time being, people are required to wear masks in public. People are at a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission when they and the people around them cover their nose and mouth, according to NCDHHS.
“We now have growing evidence that cloth face coverings, when worn consistently, can decrease the spread of COVID-19 especially among people who are not yet showing symptoms of the virus,” Cohen said. “Face coverings are key to moving forward with getting our kids back to school and further easing of restrictions.”
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday nearly 3 million cases and more than 130,000 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S.