Retiring Oak Island Finance Director David Hatten is honored by the town. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Finance Director David Hatten is leaving his job in much better shape than the way he found it nearly a decade ago.

As Hatten closes in on retirement, Oak Island Town Council wanted to make sure his financial wizardry didn’t go unnoticed. Council issued a resolution of appreciation for Hatten at its Aug. 8 monthly meeting, thanking him for his work as the town’s finance director in helping to turn around some tough financial times.

