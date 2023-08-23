Oak Island Finance Director David Hatten is leaving his job in much better shape than the way he found it nearly a decade ago.
As Hatten closes in on retirement, Oak Island Town Council wanted to make sure his financial wizardry didn’t go unnoticed. Council issued a resolution of appreciation for Hatten at its Aug. 8 monthly meeting, thanking him for his work as the town’s finance director in helping to turn around some tough financial times.
“We’re proud but saddened, all the same,” said Mayor Liz White. “We are losing a staff member who has really been central in turning this town around financially, from being in somewhat dire straits to the terrific and very stable financial position Oak Island finds itself in today.”
The resolution called Hatten and his staff “excellent stewards of the town’s finances.”
Hatten arrived as Oak Island’s interim finance director in October 2014 and assumed the position full time two months later. He inherited a financial ledger dripping red and bogged down by long-term debt. Hatten refinanced general fund debt and utility bonds that helped save the town interest and reduced the terms of the debt.
“Mr. Hatten has been professional, honest, diligent, hardworking and meticulous in the performance of his duties, has taken his fiduciary responsibilities seriously,” the proclamation stated. “He worked together with administrative staff, the mayor, and council to navigate the town through challenging financial situations and the town is in a much better financial position now than when he started.”
Hatten thanked the council and credited the people around him who helped to turn around the town’s finances.
“I didn’t do this on my own,” Hatten said. “I’ve had a great finance staff since I’ve been here and they’ve done the best they could at always trying to keep what we can for the citizens. My position, and the staff’s too, is we’re working to protect the taxpayers of the Town of Oak Island.”
Hatten is expected to work through the end of the month, but the timeline may change as he continues to help his successor transition into the position.