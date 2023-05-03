Oak Island Town Council tentatively agreed at its special meeting on April 28 to propose lowering the base property tax rate from 28-cents to 15-cents per $100 taxable value for fiscal 2024 which begins July 1.
The change represents significantly higher property values and is almost revenue-neutral.
What council did not change is the 5-cent tax for beach renourishment. Based on revenue projections, maintaining the 5-cent rate represents an 87-percent increase in the sand tax.
Specifically, the current budget calls for sand tax revenue of $1.71-million; the new budget projects revenue of $3.21-million.
Council reviewed several requests for added staff.
Town Manager Davis Kelly noted that the town is at the maximum amount it can charge under Brunswick County’s fire fee system. He said the alternative would be in the future for the town to drop the county system and initiate a direct fire tax, should the council wish to do so.
Kelly said the budget included a 5-percent cost of living and merit raises on a sliding scale that pays more to the employees at the lowest end of the salary ladder.
Finance Director David Hatten predicted a small increase in receipts from accommodations taxes. To date, the revenues from paid parking are about $213,000, but staff said it’s too soon in the season to make a solid projection on revenues.
Town Hall, the police department and the fire stations are all paid off which potentially frees up around $1.5-million that has been going toward debt service. Council tentatively agreed to spend roughly $1.2-million on repairs to a marsh crossover, street paving, planning for a new recreation center, a greenway from town hall to the rec center, and public art like murals on town buildings. The rest of the money would go toward the general fund balance, which acts similar to a savings account.
The only significant change on utility bills will be that yard debris collection will be a line item billed monthly at a rate of $3.50.
Several council members questioned a $41,000 request from Oak Island Water Rescue, noting the group did not have an audit prepared by a certified public accountant. Water Rescue Chief Pete Grendze said an audit would cost at least $5,000 and that money would be better spent on equipment and operations. Council insisted on an audit before disbursing the money.
The town has about 150 employees and a current overall budget of about $67.1-million.
Council expects to consider the draft budget at its regular May 9 meeting at 6 p.m.