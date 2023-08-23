Oak Island council

Oak Island Town Council took no action on a front and side yard amendment that would have affected 652 out of 12,733 parcels in town. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Town Council took no action on a proposed text amendment from staff earlier this month that would’ve provided more clarification of what is the “front” and “rear” of homes with two street frontages. 

Planning Director Matthew Kirkland submitted the proposal to council at its Aug. 8 meeting even though the Oak Island Planning Board already denied it, 4-2, in June, feeling it was not in the public interest.