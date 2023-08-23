Oak Island Town Council took no action on a proposed text amendment from staff earlier this month that would’ve provided more clarification of what is the “front” and “rear” of homes with two street frontages.
Planning Director Matthew Kirkland submitted the proposal to council at its Aug. 8 meeting even though the Oak Island Planning Board already denied it, 4-2, in June, feeling it was not in the public interest.
Kirkland said some confusion arose late last year regarding development standards for existing through lots after council reviewed and ultimately denied a proposed ordinance related to fences on newly created lots.
“The confusion stems from through lots having two front lots, despite having front and rear yards,” Kirkland said. “In the case of a through lot, both lot lines abutting a street right of way shall be deemed front lot lines. Why does this matter? Our ordinance requires certain things be placed in the rear yard, but also a certain distance from a front property line.”
Ordinance clear
Structures limited to placement in the side or rear yard include: fences higher than four-feet; swimming pools; accessory buildings; satellite dish antennas; outdoor parking for campers and recreational vehicles; and residential privacy walls. Kirkland said the amendment would clarify that the lot facing the address side is the front and the opposite side in the rear to be consistent with the yards.
“Our ordinance is clear the front yard is the address side,” said Kirkland. “It doesn’t take architectural aesthetics into consideration. The addressed side is your front yard. You wouldn’t be able to change that. Those addresses are set by the town prior development and we send those to Brunswick County when someone pulls a building permit.”
Oak Island’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan recommends that the town creates and maintains a unified development ordinance that is easy to administer and removes “confusing and contradictory standards.” Kirkland said the current ordinance doesn’t fully clarify the standards for existing lots when it is related to rear yard and front setback lines.
“We get questions about this almost weekly,” Kirkland said.
If approved, staff’s proposal would have impacted 652 out of 12,733 parcels in town. Councilmember John Bach felt that any change affecting so many people needed to be looked at more.
“That’s a massive impact,” said Bach. “This is not merely a revision to clarify things. This is changing longstanding policy, expanding the building envelope and allowing structures in the streetscape. Have we really thought this through and what the implications might be? I see implications that are far-reaching here. It probably needs to be thought through and evaluated.”
Enforcement “arbitrary”
Councilmember Sheila Bell relayed concerns she has received from citizens about whether a property owner would be able to subdivide a lot in half and build two houses on it. Kirkland said council would have to change the development standards for minimum lot size requirements and even then, the owner couldn’t meet the regulatory requirements.
Oak Island resident Ann Schading said staff’s request was another “one-off” text amendment proposal to council, which was something it specifically asked the planning board two months ago not to do. Schading said Kirkland’s inclusion to start enforcement from a date 25 years ago seemed “arbitrary and appears to be punitive to any property owner who has combined through lots since 1999.”
“Common sense says that if an amendment is approved, the date used to differentiate any conditions in that amendment should be the day the amendment is approved, and therefore effective from that date going forward,” said Schading. “I’m quite confused about why we’re here.”
Glen Baker recommended that council deny the proposal and follow the planning board’s June decision.
“This is more than changing the definition of front lots,” Baker said. “It will change the aesthetics in those neighborhoods. We have a planning board for a reason.”
None of the council members made a motion on the text amendment.