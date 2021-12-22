The on-and-off legal turmoil of state primary elections is partially on again.
Primary voting has been delayed from March 8 to May 17, but candidate sign-up has been put on hold for the time being.
When the GOP-controlled Legislature announced redistricting lines November 4 two lawsuits were filed, including one by the state’s League of Conservation Voters. After a flip-flop by lower courts, the state Supreme Court directed a trial court to rule by January 11, 2022. The trial is set for January 3-5, 2022, with closing arguments on January 6.
The lawsuits claim unconstitutional gerrymandering tilts the scales toward Republicans, among other allegations.
Filing for offices is on hold until the courts offer further instruction to the State Board of Elections.
“Anybody who has filed does not have to file again,” said Sara LaVere, director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections.
She added that the board is considering moving a couple of polling sites from schools, since schools were scheduled to be closed on the original primary date but may instead be open on May 17.
“It’s like whiplash,” she said.
Who has filed
Some candidates file with the state board in Raleigh. Those who have filed for offices in Brunswick County, so far, are:
N.C. House District 17-R
• Frank Iler
N.C. House District 19-R
• Charles Miller
District 13 Court Judge (Brunswick-R)
• Preston Hilton
District 13 Court Judge (Brunswick, new seat-R)
• Sarah McPherson
District Attorney (15th District-R)
• Jon David
Brunswick County Board of Commissioners (District 1-R)
• Randy Thompson
Brunswick County Board of Commissioners (District 2-R)
• Marty Cooke
• Art Dornfeld
Brunswick County Board of Education (District 3-D)
• Bill Flythe
Brunswick County Board of Education (District 3-R)
• Todd Coring
Brunswick County Board of Education (District 5-R)
• Randy Fennell
• Steve Gainey
Brunswick County Clerk of Superior Court (R)
• Katie Madon
• Kathryn Adams