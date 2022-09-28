Oak Island Town Council reviewed details of a planned major beach project on Tuesday, ahead of a public hearing planned for October 4 that may – or may not – lead to a decision. Contract engineers again laid out the bigger picture of a $40-million project in 2024-2025 and ongoing maintenance costs estimated at $33-million every six years.

The newest twist is that the town believes it could restore the oceanfront building setback that was called a “development line,” if it follows a set of strict state Division of Coastal Management (DCM) guidelines relating to the project and its maintenance. The Coastal Resources Commission (CRC), which directs DCM’s policy, did away with the development line in August, meaning the town now has to follow setbacks established in 1998 attached to what was formerly called a “static vegetation line.”