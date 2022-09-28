Oak Island Town Council reviewed details of a planned major beach project on Tuesday, ahead of a public hearing planned for October 4 that may – or may not – lead to a decision. Contract engineers again laid out the bigger picture of a $40-million project in 2024-2025 and ongoing maintenance costs estimated at $33-million every six years.
The newest twist is that the town believes it could restore the oceanfront building setback that was called a “development line,” if it follows a set of strict state Division of Coastal Management (DCM) guidelines relating to the project and its maintenance. The Coastal Resources Commission (CRC), which directs DCM’s policy, did away with the development line in August, meaning the town now has to follow setbacks established in 1998 attached to what was formerly called a “static vegetation line.”
The impact of that decision was made more clear by engineers from Moffatt & Nichol on September 27. Roughly 80-percent of existing structures along the beach are not in compliance with the newly changed setbacks.
Council asked for a more detailed analysis of that number. The change makes a majority of existing houses “non-conforming,” said Sam Morrison.
That poses at least two problems. One is that obtaining affordable insurance or financing can be complicated if a house doesn’t conform to the current rules. The larger issue is that if a non-conforming house is significantly damaged by a hurricane, fire or other disaster, it can’t be rebuilt on the same ground footprint.
In some cases the current line puts setbacks nearly to Beach Drive, Morrison said.
He said if council approves the plan this month, Moffatt & Nichol can get it before the CRC at its February 2023 meeting.
The larger, initial plan can be covered by town funds and a $20-million grant from the state. Maintenance efforts could fall short of funding to the tune of $1.5-million every six years, which will require a tax increase or other revenue, Morrison said, and failure to maintain the project will mean the town will lose its more-favorable development line and revert to the current setbacks.
Some council members said they would likely need more time to study the question. It goes to a public hearing on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.