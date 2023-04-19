Brady Herman

City Attorney Brady Herman discusses a proposed social media policy to the Southport Board of Aldermen during a workshop April 11.

 

Southport aldermen expressed opposing viewpoints to a proposed social media policy during a city workshop on April 11 at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall.

Opinions among the Southport Board of Aldermen shifted from one end of the spectrum to the other concerning the policy presented by City Attorney Brady Herman. The document included 11 requirements for elected and appointed officials who use social media and eight best practices.