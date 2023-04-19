Southport aldermen expressed opposing viewpoints to a proposed social media policy during a city workshop on April 11 at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall.
Opinions among the Southport Board of Aldermen shifted from one end of the spectrum to the other concerning the policy presented by City Attorney Brady Herman. The document included 11 requirements for elected and appointed officials who use social media and eight best practices.
Davis: ‘Limiting free speech’
While some aldermen felt a social media policy for the city was needed, others did not. Alderman Lowe Davis opposed the proposal, calling it a “slippery slope” when it comes to free speech and the First Amendment. Lowe said the city could achieve the same objectives through training, without implementing a new policy.
“In general, this is limiting free speech,” Davis said. “It is a method of doing that. No matter how noble a cause may be, it still violates the First Amendment which is the actual foundation of the entire Bill of Rights. I read the policy very carefully and there is some good stuff in there, but a policy that seeks to encroach ... curtail free speech ... I’m going to oppose that.”
Requirements in the policy encouraged public officials to have separate personal and professional social media accounts to avoid intermingling city-related matters, and to conduct themselves in a manner consistent to Southport’s policies, code of ethics and standards of conduct. Public officials should not represent themselves as a city spokesperson on personal social media accounts and need to always make it clear that they are speaking on behalf of themselves and not Southport.
In the event that a city official does conduct business from a personal account, they shall “not delete any comments, block users or otherwise restrict access to the public based on the viewpoints expressed.”
Davis felt the policy limited the ability for public officials to speak, state their opinions, and “express how we perceive things.” Alderman John Allen countered her claim, asking Davis what – in the proposal – would stop someone from doing any of that.
Davis inferred that the policy’s origin was to shut down criticism.
“Where in this thing does it say something that would lead you to believe it would enable somebody to shut down criticism?” asked Allen. “There are lots of limits on free speech. You can’t yell ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater if there is no fire.”
Policy recommendations
Davis said the policy could be subjective since what is misleading information to one may not be to another, and that training would be a better approach. Alderman Karen Mosteller said the city could do both, and hold training with a policy in place. Social media is a relatively new technology, and Mosteller said a policy has been discussed for several years now.
“We’re in the 21st century and we have not had policy on a lot of things,” Mosteller said. “That’s why we’re working towards having policies ... why we’re working with Brady (Herman) for policies. I think everyone recognizes that social media brings with it its own set of conversations.”
The policy recommended that officials be careful not to disclose confidential or privileged information on social media, and that officials are expressly prohibited from using any platforms to engage in law-breaking conduct or circumvent election requirements. Under the policy, officials would be prohibited from deleting posts and related comments regarding city matters, and they should be mindful of engaging in public content in a way that could be considered a quorum. Officials would be barred from using social media to engage in any activity that could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, and communication on city-related matters through social media should be treated as public record.
“When I came here, this was an outstanding issue from what I gathered that was brought up by former boards and has been talked about for a long time,” said City Manager Bonnie Therrien. “Instead of staff writing this, we had someone with a legal background put it together.”
‘City speaks in a unified voice’
Rich Alt was the only alderman who raised his hand when Mayor Joe Pat Hatem asked who used a social media page for the city, and Alt questioned the urgency of taking up such a policy.
“The attorney did not pick this issue as the most pressing issue of lack of policies and procedures, because we virtually have none,” Alt said. “That this was the number one thing that had to be out there, I suspect that was not the case.”
Hatem said Herman and city staff wouldn’t have spent time on the policy if they didn’t think one was needed, and the board can continue to discuss the proposal in the coming months.
“It appears to me that if it was a request and a need, then that’s why we’re moving forward,” said Hatem. “It’s not to limit speech. The city speaks in a unified voice and there is a code of ethics involved in this. This is a work in progress. Previous boards did not face the issue of social media. I agree with the need to protect the First Amendment. That’s not the issue.”
Some of the policy’s eight best practices encouraged public officials to separate personal and professional social media accounts, and to always exercise caution with “respects to comments they post, particularly those concerning the city.” Officials should consider the potential impact of social media statements and ask themselves if liking, sharing, retweeting or commenting on a post could be seen “as an endorsement of or about the city.”
Mosteller said she would like to see the policy appear on the board’s May agenda.