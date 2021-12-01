On the brink of the state Local Government Commission’s (LGC) Tuesday, December 7 meeting, the state board created to purchase Bald Head Island’s ferry system is at odds with the island’s government – which is making a counteroffer. State Treasurer Beth Wood has now entered the fray, asking for more time and information for the LGC, an arbiter for major local financial transactions.
The island
It takes about 20 minutes for people, groceries, and other supplies to transit from Southport’s Deep Point Marina to Bald Head Island by ferry.
It has taken five years to figure out how to sell that system and the deal remains an open question, despite the General Assembly’s law establishing Bald Head Island Transportation Authority as the only entity for purchase.
The years-long delay increased and highlighted friction between the Authority and the village government.
The Authority has a singular sale agreement with the owner, Bald Head Island Limited Transportation. Now the village wants in, to the exclusion of the Authority.
The Authority’s team assessed the value of the ferries, tug, barge and terminals at $50.9-million; Limited agreed to sell for $48.04-million. The sale is needed to settle the estate of developer and late Texas oil magnate George Mitchell, who has at least 11 heirs.
Village pushback
There are 11 members of the transportation Authority; three with direct connections to the island; chairwoman Susan Rabon, a Southport resident, also owns property there. Years into the vetting, islanders raised concerns and balked at the sale. In November, a referendum for the village government to issue general obligation bonds for purchase of the system passed, 165-118.
Of interest: all three successful candidates for village council supported having the village – not the authority – take over the ferry system. There are about 1,900 property owners on the island. As with any North Carolina municipality, only full-time residents may vote in local races.
State auditor chimes in
State Auditor Beth Wood has asked the LGC to delay action that was previously expected at the December 7 meeting.
“To date, the Commission has not received the evidence, required by statute, that supports the value of the assets, and provides adequate support for Commission member consideration verifying that the amount proposed is adequate and not excessive,” she wrote.
“The two valuations/appraisals of the assets of the Bald Head Island Transportation System that have been submitted used assumptions that have raised a number of questions, have used estimates of asset values supplied by the seller, and has garnered so many other questions that have gone unanswered, even after multiple requests. Until the applications to sell bonds to purchase the assets of Bald Head Island Transportation System is supported by a valuation/appraisal that accurately and reliably sets the value of the assets, no application should be allowed on the Commission agenda at any time.”
Wood continued. “No other unit of government, nor any authority that has to go through the Commission for approval to sell bonds, is allowed to appear on the agenda without the evidence to support the sale. Why are the two applications for the sale of bonds to purchase the Bald Head Island Transportation System assets being treated differently?”
Authority decision
In an eight-to-three vote on Monday, the Authority approved a letter responding to the LGC and Wood’s concerns. The dissenters were two members of Bald Head Island’s Village Council, Michael Brown and Mayor Andy Sayre, and island business owner Claude Pope. Pope asked for an amendment to the Authority’s response, which failed to garner traction.
Authority member Rex Cowdry said there appeared to be an impasse and that he believed the Authority had met the standards to buy the system. He echoed earlier concerns that if the deal falls through, it could result in the ferry system being broken into separate pieces which might not serve users well.
“We know we need some help to make this thing move forward,” said chairwoman Susan Rabon, who formerly served as a member of the state’s Utilities Commission.
Bald Head Island Mayor Sayre said if the letter from the Authority moved forward, it would be followed by a response with opposing points from the village.
Rabon acknowledged that members of the Bald Head Island Village Council and business owners there have had to represent sometimes conflicting interests on the Authority board.
“I know this has been tough for the representatives of the village,” she said, “because you have to wear two hats.”
The letter
The response stated, in part, “We believe there is a very real risk that the system will be sold, either as a whole or in parts, to one or more private equity firms or other for-profit enterprises which will have few constraints on their ability to raise rates on the barge and parking components of the system and will have little incentive to keep rates affordable. We do not believe that this is in the best interests of the users of the system, and is not the outcome the General Assembly intended when it enacted the statute that led to the creation of the Authority and mandated that the Authority purchase the system.
“Both the Village Council and the LGC have expressed concerns about governance, specifically their view that the Village have a greater voice in Authority decisions. In response to these concerns, the Authority has adopted policies to assure a strong voice for island residents on the Operating Committee and the User’s Council. The chair of the Authority has expressed a willingness to recommend Island residents or property owners to be appointees to the Board, or the General Assembly could certainly expand the number of Village residents or property owners required to be on the Board. This concern should not, however, delay action on the Authority’s bond proposal.”
Future details
The letter approved Monday also outlines the history of the issue and the Authority’s stance on how it has vetted and managed the process. It further states,
“Despite having received a completed revenue bond application in January 2021, the LGC has still not acted on the Authority’s application. Although, the State Treasurer, the LGC Chair, stated in the LGC’s October meeting that the Authority’s revenue bond application and the Village’s general obligation application would be the primary items on the agenda at the LGC’s December 7, 2021 meeting, the State Auditor, a member of the LGC, has now demanded that consideration of the applications be indefinitely postponed.”
The risk of inaction
The letter continues, “We have received information from several sources that Limited and Transportation are in active discussions with potential private equity purchasers, both for the stand-alone sale of the parking operation and for the sale of the entire system. Limited says that discussions are ongoing with six entities, and that if the Authority’s bond proposal is not approved at the planned December meeting, it will proceed with its Plan B - a sale to private equity. The Village has suggested this plan to proceed with a sale to private equity is merely a negotiating tactic by Limited. Instead, we believe this is a likely outcome of inaction that we should all seek to avert. We believe a sale to a for-profit owner or owners would be the worst of all outcomes. Given the unique impediments on the ability of any other entity to provide competition for the system, a for-profit owner of the barge and parking monopolies has no constraints on its ability to maximize profits by increasing fares.
“If the system is sold in parts, the regulated ferry operation would no longer be cross-subsidized by parking and barge operations; ferry fares would rise or service would be curtailed. None of the Village, the City of Southport, Brunswick County, or the state would have a direct voice in the operation of the system.
“We believe it is critical that the LCG take up the Authority’s application
at its December meeting as originally planned, and that this acquisition and financing move forward in accordance with the mandate of the act. We believe that we have met the statutory requirements for approval, and equally importantly, we believe further delay will produce an outcome that would not be in the best interest of any of the users of the system.”
Meeting next month
The Authority agreed at its November special meeting to convene Tuesday, December 7, at 1:30 p.m.