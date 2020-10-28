With less than a week before Election Day – Tuesday, November 3 – voters still have chance to cast their ballots early. The six satellite locations, plus the Cooperative Extension Service, will be open for early voting today (Wednesday, October 28), Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Early voting ends Saturday, October 31, at 3 p.m.
The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Officials urge voters to make sure they go to the correct polling place on Election Day. Those who are unsure may look up their information at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections/faq/.
As of press time, 60,272 Brunswick County voters - more than half - had cast ballots. There are 114,115 people registered for the current election.
Board of Elections Director Sara Knotts said 26,018 voters had asked for mail-in absentee ballots just prior to the deadline Tuesday.
Anyone who has requested a mail-in absentee ballot is urged to return it as soon as possible. As of press time, ballots postmarked by November 3 and received by November 12 will be counted. Absentee ballots may also be returned in a separate line at early voting sites.
Voters who go to the early voting stations and the polls on Election Day may want to bring a folding chair, water, snacks and an umbrella for shade. Statistics kept by the board generally show the highest volume of voting between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Those with disabilities may take advantage of curbside voting, which is clearly marked at the polling places.
All voters are asked to maintain physical distancing, properly wear cloth masks and wash their hands frequently. Anyone with a fever or other symptoms of sickness is asked to stay home.
Southport voters should note that the Election Day polling place usually at Brunswick Community College- Southport campus has been relocated to Southport Elementary School, 701 W. Ninth Street.