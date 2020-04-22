Oak Island Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to partially re-open the beaches starting Friday, April 24.
Residents and others will be able to walk, jog or bicycle on the beach from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, until further notice.
Vehicle parking at beach access areas and rights of way is still prohibited. Rentals of any kind – short-term or long-term – are also currently banned. Street ends, the marshes, parks, piers and boat ramps remain closed.
Persons on the beach may not bring chairs, coolers, towels, fishing poles, umbrellas or other gear. They may not sit down or have food or beverages, according to the revised emergency order.
Private clubs and businesses are specifically prohibited from using their facilities to allow parking for beach access or other violations of the order, said Mayor Ken Thomas.
“This is an incremental step toward getting back to some sense of normalcy,” Town Attorney Brian Edes told council during its meeting, rescheduled from a week earlier. Every beach town is struggling with what to do, he said.
“Nobody’s going to be happy,” Thomas said after the meeting.
The mayor said that police would write emergency restriction violations to those who park at beach access areas. If the driver cannot be readily located, vehicles – including golf carts – are subject to be towed. Violation of the emergency order can mean jail time and a fine of up to $1,000, plus court costs.
Council plans to meet again for budget planning and other issues on Thursday, April 23, Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 30, after Gov. Roy Cooper’s current restrictions expire.
Council could change the rules at any time, but Edes warned that the governor’s April 29 deadline on gatherings and business activity could be extended at any time.