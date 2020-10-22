A Southport steam and electric power plant that has run afoul with state regulators will cease operations by March 31, 2021, under terms of a draft special order by consent.
CPI USA North Carolina signed off on the plan October 1; the public may still comment on the consent order during the next 12 days.
Owned by Canada-based Capital Power, the plant burns old tires, coal and wood – including creosote-coated railroad ties – to generate 88 megawatts of power for Duke Energy and steam for nearby Archer Daniels Midland’s citric acid plant.
Last year environmental groups, several area municipalities and some residents raised concerns about CPI’s stormwater discharges, which include water that has come in contact with ash in a settling basin. That water is mixed with river water used to cool Duke’s nuclear reactors and discharged just off Caswell Beach.
Part of a public hearing set up to discuss the wastewater and stormwater discharges was taken up by neighbors who complained that soot and fine ash from CPI was settling on their homes, vehicles and gardens.
In 2008, CPI retrofitted its boilers to increase the amount of wood and tires burned and decrease the volume of coal. Actual emissions of sulfur dioxide (SOX) and particulates from early 2016 were “significantly higher” than projected, according to the consent order by the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
DEQ determined in October 2019 that CPI needed better SOX controls. In December 2019, it fined CPI $473,987, which was paid in February of this year, the consent order states.
Leslie Griffith of the Southern Environmental Law Center said increasing the tires in the fuel mix without the best available control technology in place (such as a dry or wet scrubber) was a problem that generated more SOX than before. The plant produces a relatively small amount of electricity but generates as much air pollution as a much larger traditional coal-fired plant, she said.
CPI has taken advantage of provisions that classify their electricity as coming from “renewable” resources, Griffith said. The fuels, she said, “are a particularly nasty mix.
“They’ve been evading the (federal) Clean Air Act for more than a decade,” stated Griffith. “The bottom line is it’s absolutely a win for the community and a win for clean air.”
The latest available information from the company showed that it employs about 54 full-time workers.
“We are excited about the win for air quality in the Southport community and saddened by the loss of jobs,” said Brunswick Environmental Action Team President Pete Key. “We wish that companies could find a way to operate in an environmentally friendly manner that would keep jobs here at home but sometimes that’s not possible.”
Capital Power spokeswoman Katherine Perron wrote in an email that operations would cease March 31, 2021. “We continue to seek reuse opportunities for the site/plant under a new owner,” she wrote. “However, we recognize that current economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting power market conditions present challenges for securing a buyer at this time.”
Sean Furey, vice president for solid fuels, offered a prepared statement:
“We are proud of the good work being done at Southport and thank our employees for their ongoing dedication to safely deliver reliable power to the community.”
Jackie Anderson, spokesperson for Archer Daniels Midland, said the company could not disclose details at this time, but was “working on a range of solutions and contingency plans to ensure we are able to maintain operations at the plant.”
Caswell Beach Mayor Deborah Ahlers said she “was very pleased with the actions being taken by the state DEQ.”
DEQ will accept public comment on the draft consent order until November 2. The order may be found on the agency’s website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/air-quality/air-quality-compliance/special-orders-consent-socs.