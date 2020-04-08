All City of Southport events are canceled through Labor Day, including the N.C. 4th of July Festival.
It would have been the 225th year for the celebration that’s grown to attract more than 60,000 visitors to the area each summer.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem made the decision in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Truthfully, we were watching the progression of the virus and what kind of effect it would have on all aspects of the festivals. We did not intend to make it this early, but the mayor’s position was that he was going to put this out … It sped up probably the inevitable decision,” said Karen Sphar, administrator of the festival.
The festival committee is planning to secure contracts with the same headliners for 2021. Sponsors are being given the option to defer their contribution until next year or receive a refund. All vendors are receiving returns on their payments.
In an email to the festival committee, co-chairs Trisha Howarth and Randy Jones wrote 2021 would be “the best 4th of July Festival in history.” The continued to say there will be ample time to fundraise and to “refresh and regenerate our red, white and blue spirits.”
“We’re not having a festival, but we are celebrating our nation’s independence and I think we all need to reflect on that day what our freedoms really mean,” Sphar said.
With the announcement, Wednesday Summer Markets and the Southport Summer Concert Series are also called off.
Peggy Popelars, president of Downtown Southport Inc., said the board is optimistic that events will be able to return to the normal schedule in the fall.
First COVID-19 death
Brunswick County reported its first death due to the coronavirus last Friday, which was also the first indication of community spread in the area.
The individual, who passed away the morning of April 3, was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions.
It’s unclear how the patient caught the virus. They had no history of travel or known contact with another case.
Until this person’s death, which marked the 24th positive test in the county, all earlier reported cases had been considered “travel-related.” This means the virus was contracted either during travel – internationally, domestically or outside the county – or through close contact with another positive case that traveled.
On Monday, the 25th and 26th positive cases were identified. Neither could be linked to travel or a known source of exposure.
The county’s tally of positive cases of COVID-19 remained the same (26) from Monday to Tuesday. Of the 26 positive cases, 13 have recovered and one is the death associated to COVID-19.
There are also several known individuals who are self-isolated in Brunswick County but are not included in the test numbers because they are residents of another county or state.
The county is not releasing the municipalities of the people with COVID-19, but it stated on Monday cases are “within the majority of zip codes.”
In neighboring New Hanover County, cases rose from 30 to 51 over the past week. Columbus County counted 14 cases and Pender County had two cases as of Tuesday.
Across the state, there are more than 3,200 cases. Forty-six North Carolinians had died and 354 people were reportedly hospitalized as of Tuesday.
Nationally, there were 374,329 cases and 12,064 deaths confirmed by the CDC as of Tuesday.
State needs to ‘do better’
“I need to be honest. We’ve got to do better with complying with this order,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, during a briefing on Friday.
The stay-at-home order, put into effect on March 30, directs people to only leave their residences for essential needs, such as food, medication, healthcare or work.
State officials are concerned the outbreak could overwhelm hospitals if viral transmission continues. The governor is urging people not to gather with extended family or friends over Easter.
“When too many people get sick at the same time, everyone suffers,” Cohen said. “There’s real harm, and it’s not just the people who get COVID-19. It’s the person who has a heart attack or appendicitis or is in a car accident, but there isn’t a hospital bed.”
The stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 29, but new models released on Monday warn that ending social distancing at the end of the month will speed up the spread of COVID-19 and overrun hospitals.
The models show there’s more than a 50% chance that acute care and ICU bed capacity will be outstripped by Memorial Day if social distancing ends after April; about 750,000 North Carolinians would be infected by June 1.
However, if social distancing policies continue, an estimated 250,000 people will be infected, a significantly lower amount.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he did not know yet whether the stay-at-home order would be extended into May. He is expanding social distancing policies, however, by preparing an order that will place limits on the number of customers that can be in stores at one time.
The state is continuing to compete for masks, gowns and ventilators to fill major shortages. North Carolina has received three shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile and was told not to expect more soon. It was a third of what the state requested.
Courthouse reduces hours
The Brunswick County Courthouse has reduced its hours to 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to call rather than take in-person trips to the courthouse.
Animal Services
In an effort to further limit contact between the public and shelter staff and because the number of animals currently at the shelter are extremely low, adoptions are suspended until May 1. The shelter will continue to take animals in and get them ready to be placed in their forever homes after this difficult time. All the animals in the shelter and all those that are taken in between now and May 1 will be available and ready to be adopted into loving homes. Until then, Animal Care Specialists and staff at the shelter are caring for and working with the animals.
Food plan aids seniors
Brunswick Senior Resources Inc. has begun a “bring a box” program to “help us provide support to our most vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis.”
“Some folks who are normally able to come to our centers are at home, some of them without transportation to access food. Please donate a food box and drop it off at any of our centers on Wednesdays,” BSRI said in a message on its Facebook page.
Suggested food items are the following: canned meats, such as tuna, chicken and turkey; peanut butter; dried fruits; fruit cups packed in 100% water or 100% juice, no sugar added); canned vegetables; whole grains, flour and oats (labeled 100% whole wheat, whole grain, brown rice, whole oats); pasta and pasta sauce; low-sodium soups; microwavable items with the pop-tops; snacks (crackers, protein bars, cereal, nuts and trail mix); bottled water.
Suggested household items are the following: dish soap, laundry detergent, fabric sheets, surface cleaner and sponges.
Suggested personal care items are soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant and unscented lotion.
The “bring a box” program runs through April 17 and there are five locations to drop off the boxes. Food boxes may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 8 and April 15, at The Brunswick Center at Southport, 1513 North Howe Street, Suite 1.
Call 910-880-2777 for other locations in the county.
If Boiling Spring Lakes residents want to drop off their boxes at the Community Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the staff will be happy to get a volunteer to take them to one of the BSRI Centers.
Matthew’s Ministry
Matthew’s Ministry received notice mid-last week several items it ordered will not be in an upcoming shipment due to current food availability issues. Several people have inquired as to what are biggest needs will be, and items currently needed most are canned chicken, Chef Boyardee items, macaroni and cheese and 1-pound bags of rice.
Items may be left in the food drop-off bin at 8500 Oak Island Drive. For very large donations, email matthewsministry@gmail.com for more detailed instructions or to arrange for a pickup.
During the school year, the ministry distributes at schools food in backpacks for children for the weekend. It has an enrollment list of 550 students.
These are the times, dates and sites this week. Families in need of food can visit one of these sites and the ministry can get the children formally enrolled in the program when school resumes. Volunteers will be at these sites to distribute the bags.
Dates, times and locations for bag distribution are on page 3B.
Student meals at high schools
For the Brunswick County Schools student meals preorder process visit https://bcschildnutrition.com/ and complete the online form.
Once signed up, visit https://bcschildnutrition.com/ the following weekend and enter your address to find updated times and locations. Updates are available each weekend for the following week and additional stops may being added, which could affect numerous bus stop times.
To find the following week’s bus stop times and locations, visit https://bcschildnutrition.com/.
You must sign up by Wednesday to be added to the routes for the following week.
Parents can call their child’s school and leave a detailed voicemail with their needs. A staff member will check messages and be in contact.
To pickup meals at the schools via drive-thru pre-ordering is not necessary. Multiple meals may be picked up by parents and caregivers and recipients should drive up to or walk up to the designated area and let the staff know how many meals they need. Perishable food should be eaten within two hours of pickup and milk should be consumed or refrigerated immediately.
Two days of meals will be provided on Thursday, April 9, as student meal pickup and deliveries will be unavailable on Good Friday, April 10. Normal pickups resume Monday, April 13. The three high schools will continue to provide drive-thru meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spring break for the traditional school calendar will take place as originally scheduled, April 10-17.
Food and Nutrition Services
To help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits in April to current Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) recipients in North Carolina.
All families who receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for April for their household size. The increase is subject to the following guidelines: households that have already received the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the temporary increase; the household size will not include ineligible or disqualified members; and households ineligible in either March 2020 or April 2020 will not receive a temporary increase for the month(s) they were ineligible.
Approximately 360,000 households will begin receiving the temporary increased benefit on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) April 22. They will be randomly generated and staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their temporary increase. To check availability of benefits, call 1-888-622-7328 or visit www.ebtedge.com.
BSL Little Free Pantry
The Little Free Pantry at the Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center is asking for non-perishable items only that can be added to the pantry, located at 1 Leeds Road.
Staff Writer Michael Paul contributed to this report