Members of the St. James Service Club know that Hurricane Florence made a significant impact on many Brunswick County citizens.
They also understand that some of the county’s charities also felt the impact, either from the storm itself or from the increased needs within the community.
During a brunch, held at the Members Club on December 12, Jeff Mount, treasurer for the service club, explained that typically the club awards grants in June. This year, they decided to also award grants in December.
“We’ve switched up this year because of the hurricane,” he said.
Mount praised the efforts of the club members for making the additional grants possible to meet the community’s immediate needs. He added that the club had chosen four organizations that assist citizens county-wide—Matthew’s Ministry, Brunswick Family Assistance, the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry and Communities in Schools of Brunswick County (CIS).
“These are some of the heroes of our community,” Mount said.
Bonnie Jordan, executive director of CIS, explained that during the hurricane, the organization’s administrative office, which was located on River Road in Southport, suffered significant structural damage. As a result, they were forced relocate and lease office space in Boiling Spring Lakes.
The organization’s annual fundraising gala also had to be canceled, and the CIS thrift shops, which also provide a revenue stream, had to be closed for several weeks. The Leland shop suffered extensive damage and remained closed for two months.
Club members chose to award a grant to CIS because of the impact the organization has made within the county’s schools and in the community.
“There are so many students in our schools that face tremendous challenges before they ever get off that bus in the morning,” Jordan said. “Our goal is really just to level that playing field and help the kids that are struggling keep pace with their peers, so that they can evolve into strong, well-rounded adults in our community.”
Jordan thanked the club for its support. She added that as the organization continues to rebuild its administrative space, CIS programs have continued without interruption.
“When school started back, we started back with our services,” she said.
The club also recognized Brunswick Family Assistance (BFA) for its work in the community and presented a grant to assist with the increased demands.
After the storm, BFA provided emergency supplies to 13,428 individuals from more than 5,000 households across the county. Charles Jackson, a representative of BFA, said that the storm “completely devastated” the county, with an estimated 17,000 citizens displaced.
Typically, the organization does not pay deposits for housing or services, but due to the number of people who lost their homes, BFA has been paying rental and utility deposits for those who need to relocate.
Jackson noted that BFA is working with Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) and Habitat for Humanity to help those who need home repairs, and he encouraged anyone in need to contact the organization.
“There are so many different ways we can help,” he said.
The Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship Food Pantry also received a grant. Bill Hogue, director of the food pantry, recalled that during the storm, he left town and was unable to return for about a week.
When he did make it back to the pantry, which is located in Boiling Spring Lakes, one of the hardest hit areas, he discovered that the generator had stopped working. As a result, he lost five pounds of meat. He pointed out that while that seems bad, he realizes that its only a fraction of what the grocery stores lost.
While many organizations across the county saw an increased demand for resources immediately, Hogue only saw two-thirds of his usual crowd in the months that followed.
“The people didn’t come back,” he said. “We average 600 families a month, and in October, I only had 399. These people lost their homes, they lost everything.”
Hogue noted that the community is now in the process of recovering, and the people have started to come back, and the need is great. He pointed out that a grocery store chain is selling cases of green beans for $8.99.
“I’m averaging 150 to 200 cases a week,” Hogue said.
The final grant was presented to Matthew’s Ministry, a backpack feeding program for students in Brunswick County Schools. Food insecurity is an issue throughout the county, with about 60 percent of the students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. During the week, those students can eat breakfast and lunch at school. But on the weekends, those meals are not available.
Through Matthew’s Ministry, students receive a backpack of non-perishable food to take home each Friday. Disbrow noted that during Hurricane Florence, students were out of school for a month, and after several days, many of the teachers and staff members became concerned about their students who receive backpacks.
“To tell you what kind of community we live in, teachers, guidance counselors and social workers immediately started calling me asking ‘How are we going to get the food to these kids,” Disbrow said.
Matthew’s Ministry, with assistance from school staff and volunteers, set up distribution tents at the schools to help get the backpacks to the students. When the classes resumed, the organization saw an even greater demand.
“We started the year with 500 children,” Disbrow said. “We had a backpack drive over the summer because we give the kids a new backpack every year. This particular summer, I had over 100 extra backpacks, and I thought that was strange. But God knew that we were going to need those backpacks before I did.”
As a result of the hurricane, Matthew’s Ministry added three additional schools, serving 100 additional students.
“Now, we’re up to 600 students at 16 county schools because of Hurricane Florence,” Disbrow said. “So, this grant is so needed right now.”
The club thanked the organizations for their hard work and presented the four grants, which totaled $24,000.