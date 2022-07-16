A Southport planning board committee tabled a major site plan at 115 N. Howe St. on Friday afternoon after the property owners agreed to resubmit their proposal.
The Planning Board review committee, made up of Chairman Sue Hodgin, G.E. Mibelli and Fred Fisk, expressed several concerns to property owners Frankie and Eric Beacham over their proposed three-story building on the corner of Howe and Nash streets.
"It's all great and it is what it is," Frankie Beacham said. "I felt like we got some really positive feedback and some stuff to take into consideration. I'm optimistic that we can work together."
The building currently at the location houses Carr Insurance, which is owned by Frankie Beacham, and would be demolished to make room for the new development.
Concerns over the proposal ranged from occupancy limits at the planned third floor restaurant and rooftop bar to parking to elevator access in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act. Fisk also said it was important for the committee to see results from a traffic impact analysis that needed to be conducted on the site and surrounding area.
"It's kind of what we expected," said Eric Beacham. "We knew there would be a lot of questions about where it's going and what it's going to turn into. I don't think you ever have a project of this magnitude just get presented and moved forward."
Developer Ron Gregor told the committee he is willing to resubmit the site plans with all of the proposed changes. The original design featured retail stores on the first floor, four apartments and Carr Insurance on the second floor and a restaurant on the third floor.
