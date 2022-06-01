The Town of St. James held a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday to honor the community’s veterans and Gold Star families.
Steve Ratti, commander of the Richard H. Stewart Jr. American Legion Post 543 based in St. James, welcomed visitors to the event on behalf of its 260 veterans. Several prominent public servants attended the ceremony, including Brunswick County Commissioners Pat Sykes and Mike Forte, St. James Mayor Jean Toner, St. James POA President and Post 543 member Jerry Iverson, and Fire Chief John Dahill. Ratti also welcomed St. James founder Homer Wright.
“The United States is the envy of the world for the wonderful freedoms that we enjoy,” Ratti told the crowd. “As Americans who enjoy these freedoms, we must always remember that freedom isn’t free. Our freedom is only possible because of our fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate price to keep us free.”
The Post 543 Color Guard, comprised of Army, Navy, Marine and Air Force veterans, presented the colors as Lois Moore, director of worship at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport, sung the National Anthem followed by the prayer being given by Chaplain Tom Bednarczyk.
Bill Morgan, emcee of the ceremony, introduced Post member Aaron Largent, who spoke about the history of Memorial Day and told attendees that the first national ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868. Attended by 5,000 war widows, orphans and veterans, the occasion was marked with speeches and placing flowers on all Union and Confederate graves in the cemetery.
In honor of all the nation’s missing men and women, a small table placed beside the veteran’s memorial featured a white tablecloth symbolized the purity of their intentions. The table also included a vase with a yellow ribbon representing the yellow ribbons worn on lapels; a single rose signifying the blood shed in their sacrifice; a slice of lemon to remind people of the bitter fate of being captured and missing; salt sprinkled on a plate symbolizing countless tears of families for those who never came home; the Bible; an inverted drinking glass; a candle to serve as a reminder for hope; the American flag; and an empty chair.
The ceremony also honored the community’s four Gold Star families from 2021: Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Cala, Patricia Rizzo and Post 543 member Raymond Larrisey, Mr. and Mrs. Al Rose and Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Murga. Each family was presented with a flower from a member of the Post 543 Ministry Team.
Presenters then recognized Gold Star family Rod and Marsha Johnson, and their son, Maj. Spencer Travis Johnson. Spencer Johnson joined the military at age 28 and served two tours of duty in Iraq. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was also a published author of two books and numerous articles. Major Johnson was working at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. at the time of his death on Nov. 4, 2021. The Johnson’s were presented with a Gold Star flag and pin.
“Amazing Grace” was played on the bagpipes, then to commemorate America’s fallen heroes, St. James Mayor Jean Toner and Post 543 Commander Steve Ratti placed a memorial wreath at the base of the Veterans Memorial.
The event ended with Taps played by the buglers, Lois Moore performing “God Bless America,” and a closing prayer.
Photos by Morgan Harper