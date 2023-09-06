The face of Southport is its waterfront, and the city believes it’s time for a facelift.
Waterfront stabilization has been on the minds of city officials quite a bit. In the short term, Southport faces an exigent matter at the 200 block of West Bay Street where shoreline erosion is threatening the sidewalk - and more.
City engineer Tom Zilinek said if nothing is done about it, “The houses across the street will become waterfront, literally waterfront.”
The board of aldermen is doing something about it. At its Aug. 10 meeting, the board unanimously consented to having $181,403 made available from the capital fund for large riprap (a foundation of stones) to be placed down as a barrier to prevent further damage to the shoreline.
“It’s going to be a type of fortress, so to speak,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem.
Hatem said erosion at the site has gotten noticeably worse over the last several months. It is at once, he said, a safety, public health, environmental and aesthetics issue, and the city has no choice but to act.
“This is something that is urgent, that needed to be done to protect West Bay Street,” he said.
No ‘small stuff’
The project is similar to what was done on East Bay Street where large rocks were used to stabilize the shoreline.
One difference, though, is the rocks to be positioned on West Bay Street will be larger. Much larger.
Tom Stanley, Southport’s public services director, said large riprap will be used with stones the size of a “Subaru Outback,” the smaller among them weighing about 750 pounds.
“So, it’s not going to be small stuff,” he said. “It probably would have been cheaper to use Volkswagens and it will require some equipment rentals, shutting down of the block of West Bay Street between South Lord (Street) and South Caswell (Avenue), most likely, because of the size of the equipment and material.”
The work will include excavator and loader rentals, sidewalk replacement and road paving.
Stanley said considering the coastal management permitting process and the time it will take to have the rocks shipped, the work which will probably start in October could take a month to complete.
“The Cape Fear is reclaiming its land,” Hatem said. “The water levels are rising. It’s part of the natural aging of the earth to a degree.”
He continued, “I just want the citizens to know that we’re actively working on this and the fact that we have the funding for this makes a huge difference.”
Pier work completion
In the long term, the city has been working with the engineering firm Olsen and Associates Inc. to design a new waterfront stabilization plan.
Hatem said there is no timeline for the development of the plan, but it will take years. Southport embarked on such a plan around 2014 with a committee, engineering firm and public input. “It was a good plan, but the plan didn’t have funding for it,” said the mayor.
It fell by the wayside. Now, a decade later, Hatem said, “The waterfront has changed. It’s not the same waterfront.”
The good news for Southport is now it has some money to come up with a plan and enact it. The city received $5 million in state funding last year for waterfront stabilization. “That’s just a remarkable amount of money, but it’s needed,” said Hatem.
The project will not be cheap.
“We’re definitely going to need another, probably $5 million to finish this,” said City Manager Bonnie Therrien.
Therrien said Olsen will define the project’s specifics along with the cost, which will then go to the board of aldermen for consideration. She said she would like to see the board hold a special meeting to address the subject.
Meanwhile, among the city’s 38 ongoing projects, repair work on the Southport City Pier began Aug. 28. Cross bracing under the pier that had been damaged by the past few storms and hurricanes is being replaced, said parks and recreation director Heather Hemphill. Weather and tide permitting, the repairs are expected to be completed by Sept. 11.