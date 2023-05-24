Miss Katie

The Miss Katie and her crew are clearing the badly shoaled channel of Lockwood Folly Inlet. The special purpose dredge came from Dare County. (Photo supplied)

 

After months of frustration and little short-term hope offered by federal officials, the Miss Katie dredge has come to the rescue of Lockwood Folly Inlet.

Authorized to a depth of 12 feet, the inlet has shoaled to a depth of two feet and the U.S. Coast Guard removed navigational buoys, stating they were misleading boaters into believing there was safe passage.