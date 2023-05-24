After months of frustration and little short-term hope offered by federal officials, the Miss Katie dredge has come to the rescue of Lockwood Folly Inlet.
Authorized to a depth of 12 feet, the inlet has shoaled to a depth of two feet and the U.S. Coast Guard removed navigational buoys, stating they were misleading boaters into believing there was safe passage.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials recently told Brunswick County leaders they did not have the time or resources to deal with the problem immediately. The inlet, however, is vital to commercial fishermen and recreational boaters, especially as waters warm toward the summer and more people arrive, whether to fish or visit the coast.
Holden Beach has a permit for dredging and officials put it into action last week, contracting with the Dare County special-purpose dredge Miss Katie, which could be onsite for as long as 30 days, depending on progress and the weather. Two-thirds of the cost will be paid by the state’s Shallow Draft Inlet fund.
“This is great,” said Cane Faircloth, spokesman for the N.C. For-Hire Captains Association. “They are crushing it.”
Operators expect to move roughly 100,000 cubic yards of sand.
Miss Katie is uniquely capable of handling tough situations like the one at Lockwood Folly Inlet. Put into service last summer, it’s essentially a three-prong approach to inlet management aboard one ship: the dredge has a hopper that can pull and move sand close to shore, as well as dual arms that can suction sand; and the arms can also be charged with sea water from the hopper to create a jet-like stream to create a pilot path for the ship to move sand.
Dare County officials agreed to commission the ship in 2019, following significant, unresolved issues at Oregon Inlet and other regional waterways. The General Assembly provided a $15-million grant/loan for construction of the vessel.