Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners are pondering their options after receiving two bids for the dam reconstruction project.
“We wanted to make sure we had a backup plan in case the first bids came in higher, or something happened that we need to look elsewhere,” said BSL Mayor Jeff Winecoff in a meeting at City Hall on April 13.
The low construction bid received March 31 was $46,430,434.20.
“After looking at the (low bid) numbers on the papers that came along with that,” Winecoff said, “and listening that we were under budget, we found out we were not under budget.”
City Manager Gordon Hargrove provided the details in an email.
“The estimated cost for the dams was approximately $42 million, including contingency,” Hargrove wrote. “The low bid came back at approximately $46 million. This bid is for construction cost only. It does not include project management costs and other associated costs related to permitting, geotech, etc. The total estimated construction cost and management cost exceed the total original estimate that the city had been working with.”
Suzanne Tungate, BSL finance director, in an email stated that, “The previous estimate before opening bids was $52 million. After opening bids and updating estimated costs, we are looking at $58 million.”
Said Winecoff, “To be good stewards and to make sure we are getting a good project for a good price, part of our overall plan was to have a second option to be able to go to.”
The commissioners listened to a proposal to help by John Gaudin and Bill Pate of Bering Straits Native Corp. During the discussion, Hargrove noted that whatever the board decides, “We have to break ground on this project by September. If we don’t break ground on this project by September, we lose that (Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant) funding.” The Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant is $14.9 million.
The board scheduled a second meeting April 18 to listen to recommendations.
The city continues to seek funding. Winecoff said state Rep. Charlie Miller “does have the $8 million we requested in the budget. Hopefully, cross your fingers, that’s going to pass all the way through.”
Hurricane Florence destroyed four city-owned dams in September 2018. As of March 7, the city has secured $49,556,962 of county, state and federal funding from the following four sources, according to the city manager: Federal Emergency Management Agency: $17,656,962; N.C. Legislature: $14 million; Brunswick County (over four years): $3 million; Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot grant: $14.9 million.
The city also has the authority to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds. No bonds have been issued. BSL Commissioner David Mammay at the April 13 meeting reiterated the board’s reluctance to issue bonds.
“I don’t want to touch that bond unless there is absolutely no other way around it,” he said.
A staff report for the Oct. 4 2022 BSL Board of Commissioners’ meeting stated the following: “The city does not anticipate, at this time, having to borrow the maximum amount of $20 million. The Local Government Commission will allow the city to only borrow what it can demonstrate is needed. The LGC will not allow us, nor does the city want, to borrow more than is necessary. It is anticipated that amount may be approximately $5 million. Please keep in mind, taxes would only increase IF we borrow funds, and the amount of funds we actually borrow would determine the amount of any tax increase.”