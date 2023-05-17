The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners awarded a dams reconstruction contract, of an estimated project cost of $53,785,614, to Sequoia Services, Greensboro on May 10. The timeline is 30 months.

As of April 18, the project cost was estimated to be $59,020,354, covering 36 months, but city officials, engineers and the contractor met in the following weeks to try to reduce costs. The process, value engineering, “identifies areas where alternatives may be used,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said.

Tags

Recommended for you