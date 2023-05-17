The Boiling Spring Lakes Board of Commissioners awarded a dams reconstruction contract, of an estimated project cost of $53,785,614, to Sequoia Services, Greensboro on May 10. The timeline is 30 months.
As of April 18, the project cost was estimated to be $59,020,354, covering 36 months, but city officials, engineers and the contractor met in the following weeks to try to reduce costs. The process, value engineering, “identifies areas where alternatives may be used,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said.
“Together, Sequoia, McGill, Schnabel and the city have identified areas of savings to make the best use of resources we have at our disposal. … Value engineering has saved the city $2,414,386.”
That reduction, and the $2.8 million the city has paid in engineering costs, brought the estimated project cost to $53,785,614.
“This is an estimated project cost,” Hargrove said. “I can’t say that enough - this is an estimate. This is not in concrete. And this is based on assumed shared risk.”
“When we started this, we had a number that we needed to get to, and our number was around $54 million,” said Mayor Jeff Winecoff.
Winecoff said that on the basis of value engineering, “it is very feasible to be able do this. I feel comfortable about moving forward with this, getting the lakes and dams back. But most of all, getting Alton Lennon Road back up for safety reasons.”
Commissioner Tom Guzulaitis expressed concern about the cutoff wall, the length of which was reduced to 12 inches from 24 inches, saving $250,000.
Winecoff asked Adam Paisley, who is with Schnabel, “Would you feel more comfortable with the 24 inches or the 12?”
“I’m actually kind of indifferent,” Paisley said, “and I would defer that response to a later time after we see how the demonstration section performs. The people who are best suited to answer this question, honestly, are the specialty contractors who are going to come out to do the work. … We need to see what happens during the demonstration section. I’ll feel a lot better once we pour those joints and see what we got. But I am not overly concerned about it at this time.”
“I’m for going with the current recommendation, because they’re going to test it, and if doesn’t test well, then they’re going to move to the 24,” said Commissioner David Mammay.
The city has secured $49,795,000 in grant funding as of April. The city also has the authority to issue $5.1 million in bonds, something the commissioners have stated they are reluctant to do.
Approving the contact were Winecoff, Guzulaitis, Mammay and Kimberly Sherwood. Commissioner Teagan Perry Hall had an excused absence.