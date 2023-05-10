Lower COVID transmission rates within the community has led to lifting the mask requirements inside Dosher Memorial Hospital and its medical clinics for all patients, visitors and team members.
After consulting with Dosher’s accreditation partner, DNV Healthcare, over the risk assessment, hospital administrators recently chose to lift the mask rule that has been in place since the COVID pandemic began.
“Needless to say, it made a lot of people at Dosher Hospital very happy,” said Dosher Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland.
Holland told trustees at their April 24 meeting there are still exceptions to that mask rule. Patients have the option to request their provider wear a mask while being treated. Also, persons with symptoms of respiratory illness or have a known exposure to the COVID-19 virus must still mask up.
Masking is still a personal preference but is also required if in close contact with a patient who is considered high risk (immune compromised) by the Dosher care team.
Holland said lifting the universal masking policy was made after review of public health data. He said the area is no longer considered a high transmission risk area.
Finances
Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels presented trustees with a picture of the hospital’s finances at the halfway point of fiscal year 2022-23 that began October 1.
For the current year-to-date, Dosher reports total gross patient revenue of $82.8 million when for the same period last year it had taken in $77.2 million.
For the six months, net operating revenue, after deductions, is also slightly higher than last year – $28.8 million compared to $27.3 million.
However, total operating expenses are also higher at $29.6 million, compared to $26.3 million for the previous year. Higher salaries and contract services for traveling nurses is a part of the increase.
The bottom line is a net operating loss of $824,159 for the six months, but it is still lower than the budgeted and expected loss of $1,082,053 at this point of the year. If factoring in all sources of revenue, including ad valorem taxes of $1,240,768 used to support capital projects, the hospital is operating at $2,420,586 in the black for the six months.
CNO report
Chief Nursing Officer Kate Mohr reported the hospital was visited by the DNV Healthcare accreditation team April 4-5. Mohr said DNV’s survey listed five findings. All were low-level findings and some were corrected on site, Mohr said.
Dosher is working to improve proficiency by providing a computer in each patient room, saving physicians and nurses time and steps.
Mohr said Dosher plans to start a tele-neurology program on June 1.
CEO report
Chief Executive Officer and President Lynda Stanley told trustees the hospital will honor its many volunteers during the month of May.
Dosher will hold another community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the back entrance off North Atlantic Avenue.
The hospital will celebrate its 93rd birthday with a cookout lunch and music. It will also break ground at 12:30 p.m. for the start of the first phase of its $15.4-million master facility plan expansion and renovation project.
Stanley also highlighted the work of the Brunswick Wellness Coalition in partnership with Dosher for helping make the county healthier. When the coalition began in 2015 the county was listed 36th in the state in overall health. Today, it is ranked 25th.
“I believe a lot of that is due to the work of the coalition,” said Stanley.
Other business
In other business, several actions were approved by trustees following a closed session regarding the hospital’s finances. Action included:
• Motion was made by the finance committee to approve the investment of cash into a money market account and to create a sweep account to allow access for increased interest income.
• Finance committee recommended that for the upcoming fiscal year 2023, Dosher will change the once-a-year employer retirement match to be an ongoing 50% match up to 3%.
• Finance committee recommended that for the retirement match for fiscal year 2022 Dosher will match with 2% of staff salaries up to a maximum of $285,000.
June meeting
Trustees plan to hold their June regular meeting in the second floor conference room of Dosher’s administration building, at the main entrance on Fodale Avenue. The board will return to the Hood Building conference room on East Moore Street, its usual meeting place, for the July regular meeting.