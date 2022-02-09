Brunswick County Schools (BCS) Board of Education passed a motion to return to face masks being optional in the school system starting Feb. 14 in a 3-2 vote during its Feb. 1 meeting following a reversal last month triggered by a surge of staff shortages due to COVID-19.
Board members Gerald Benton and Robin Moffitt voted “no” to the motion made by David Robinson to revert back to masks being optional.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12 the board decided to impose an extended break around the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as the surge in cases strained the school system’s access to teachers as a high number of quarantines left several BCS campuses facing serious teacher shortages. The board also decided that when students returned to school Tuesday, Jan. 18, masks would again be mandatory.
Prior to the vote BCS Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates updated the board on current COVID-19 statistics in the county, which health officials said have peaked and remained steady over the past week. After speaking with Brunswick County Health Services, Oates said the expected surge in cases began in December and continued through January.
“From the health services side, it appears we peaked at the surge,” Oates said. “If you can imagine it as a bell curve, we’re now sitting atop the bell curve and the next step is to come down the bell curve. Things are getting better than they were.”
Oates said absent teachers are still a problem but the school system is “coping” with the shortage. He told the board the situation has improved compared to a few weeks ago.
“If you’re looking at it from the ‘school side’ and think about the number of staff and students that we had out with quarantine, the numbers are a little less than what they were
before,” said Oates. “(Staffing issues) are not as bad as they were two or three weeks ago. We are still working through that. After talking with the health services department, we are making some gains.”
Moffitt read a prepared statement prior to the vote that expressed her frustration with not only state leaders in Raleigh but the eerie feeling hanging over schools since mandatory mask wearing went back into effect. She said the state toolkit has changed little over the past year despite numerous mutations of the COVID-19 virus.
“Although the goalposts have been moved several times, those in power and the authors of this toolkit have done little to make significant changes to it and it has school boards across the state shackled to ridiculous requirements,” said Moffitt. “I know what the toolkit says and I know the consequences of not wearing a mask, but I will not stand in the way of a parent’s right to make medical decisions for his or her child. I cannot reason why this has to continue and I cannot reason why we are allowing further damage to the mental health of our children.”
Moffitt said she visited a Brunswick County school recently and the quiet, empty halls was an example of the cumbersome cloud currently hanging over students.
“If the general public had access to the hallowed hallways and classrooms that these students sit in, maybe they would see the devastating effects this is having on our children,” Moffitt said. “Children who have almost no risk from dying from Covid have sacrificed the most, and lost the most. There has been a complete lack of consideration about the welfare of our children. The children should be first, always.”
Moffitt voted “no” to the motion because she said masks should be voluntary.
In making the motion to revert back to masks optional, Robinson said the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit creates negative implications for unmasking but the COVID-19 metrics appear to be heading in the right direction.
“To say it’s a bit chaotic is an understatement,” Robinson said. “We seem to be on the downside of this again. I hope this is it. I’m prayerfully hopefully this will be the last discussion we’ll be dealing with in regards to masks.”
According to the latest statistics on the BCS COVID-19 Dashboard, the number of active positive cases reported in the school system has decreased ever since the extended time off for the MLK holiday. In the week leading up the five-day break, BCS reported 274 active positive cases. Since students returned on Jan. 18, active positive cases dropped from 221 at the end of that week to 100 as of Feb. 4.
State Bill 654 requires education boards to vote on its masking policy at its monthly meeting.
