Candidate filing for the March 3, 2020, primary elections started Monday with local voters facing choices in eight Brunswick County posts, along with one state Senate seat and two state House positions.
In total, there are 46 seats that will be on the spring ballot, from U.S. President to a local supervisor for the Soil and Water Conservation District.
Voters will select three Brunswick County commissioners, three members of the local Board of Education, a register of deeds and one member of the soil and water board.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, candidates for local offices were:
n State Senate District 8 – Bill Rabon (R)
n State House District 17 – Tom Simmons (D), Frank Iler (R)
n State House District 19 – David Perry (R)
n District Court Judge 13th – Pauline Hankins (R)
n Brunswick County Board of Commissioners District 3 – Bill Flythe (D), Pat Sykes (R)
n Brunswick County Board of Commissioners District 5 – Frank Williams (R)
n Brunswick County Board of Education District 4 – Steven Barger (R)
n Brunswick County Register of Deeds – Brenda Mercer Clemmons (R)
Local candidates, including those seeking seats in the General Assembly, may file at the county Board of Elections. Those seeking other offices must file in Raleigh at the state board. Filing for N.C.’s 13 congressional districts was delayed by a few hours Monday, until an appeals court ruled that the newly redrawn lines would stand for the 2020 elections. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the districts announced they would not appeal, so, at least for the coming election, the new lines stand.
Unaffiliated voters may select which party’s ballot to use in the primary. However, should there be a runoff, unaffiliated voters may not switch their party selection in the subsequent vote.
The deadline to reside in Brunswick County for the primary is February 2, 2020 and the deadline to register or switch parties is February 7.
Filing ends Friday, December 20 at noon.