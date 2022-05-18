Brunswick County primary races Tuesday were dominated by the Republican ticket.
Results show voters selected four county-only candidates for the upcoming general election, along with two others whose constituents span county lines.
Results posted by the state and local boards of elections also represent unofficial totals, which will be canvassed later in the week. That said, the unofficial Republican winners were, based on all 27 county precincts reporting just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday:
For clerk of court, Katie Madon was leading with 53-percent of the vote, trailed by Kathryn Adams with 39-percent. Tony Street garnered 8-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Madon 7,703, Adams 5,688 and Street 1,213.
In the District 5 Board of Education, Steve Gainey won with 47-percent and Randy Fennell came in a very close second with 45-percent. William Woodburn garnered 7-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Gainey 6,379, Fennell 6,088 and Woodburn 988.
Board of Education District 3 Robin Moffitt won with 63-percent of the vote. Todd Coring received 37-percent. Vote totals were Moffitt 9,171 and Coring 5,159.
For County Commission District 2, incumbent Marty Cooke won with 45-percent of the vote, David Robinson received 31-percent and Art Dornfeld captured 24-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Cooke 6,211, Robinson 4,139 and Dornfeld 3,513.
For Judge Seat 2 of the 13th Judicial District, Bryan Wilson won with 53-percent of the vote, leading Preston Hilton, with 47-percent. Vote totals were Wilson 6,979 and Hilton 6,298.
Officials reported that 18,831 of the 121,109 registered voters in Brunswick County cast ballots in the primary, which amounts to a turnout of 16-percent. The general election is Tuesday, November 8.