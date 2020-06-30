As it prepares to build a hangar that is already booked with tenants, Cape Fear Regional Jetport is touting the numbers from the latest available state study of its economic impact.
The Oak Island airport contributes $10.2-million in state and local taxes and has a combined economic output of $277.5-million, according to a study by N.C. State University and the state Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division.
The jetport and associated businesses indirectly support 1,955 jobs and directly employ 66 people, the study and local officials report.
Jetport Director Howie Franklin said the study team was being conservative and that the indirect jobs included demands on facilities such as restaurants, furniture makers and the fuel supply chain.
“We’re a public service first and an economic engine second,” Franklin said.
In May alone, the jetport has catered to 75 large jets, even with the COVID-19 slowdown. Generally, the jetport sells three times as much jet fuel as general aviation fuel, he said.
Each takeoff and landing is considered an “operation,” in airport terms. As far as operations, the jetport is the fourth busiest in the state, mostly because there are two flight schools and a sky diving company.
The study considered passenger, military and general aviation airports (like Cape Fear), as well as cargo operations, support industries, manufacturing and repairs and aviation education. Collectively, they support 307,000 jobs and add $52-billion to the North Carolina economy each year, it stated.
“Our network of 72 publicly owned airports and aerospace assets that rely on them help move our economy forward by creating jobs, supporting business growth and connecting people and companies to markets around the globe,” said Division of Aviation Director Bobby Walston in a prepared statement.
Franklin said commercial traffic is up 80% in the last couple of years.
The jetport authority recently purchased an additional 65 acres of land for hangar expansion, and a planned 110-by-95-foot hangar is already booked.
“I could probably fill 40 hangars if I had them,” Franklin said.
The new terminal on the north side opened last fall. The 7,000-square-foot facility has covered porches, 4,000 square feet of drop-off space, 28 public parking spaces and a dedicated conference and training area. There’s also a pilots’ lounge and a break room with commercial refrigerators and warming ovens.