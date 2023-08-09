Oak Island Town Council has approved the creation of a new business advisory board that will help strengthen and support economic development.
Oak Island Economic Development Coordinator Hallie Willis presented the board proposal at the July 11 council meeting, calling it “crucial” in helping to understand the local business environment and developing strategy the town will implement moving forward.
The business advisory board will serve as a liaison to town council and be able to raise issues that are important to the community. Willis said she wants to encourage a “shop local” campaign and bring businesses together to formulate a strategic plan over the next year, as both the island and mainland continue growing.
“Business owners are such a direct connect to the community and to the people,” said Willis. “For them to be able to connect together and come back to you ... to have that established is very important, especially in doing economic development work. It’s crucial to that effort.”
Councilmember John Bach pointed out a wide range of challenges facing Oak Island in the coming years, as the mainland could add an estimated 15,000 new residents. He said the economic development department will have to tackle business recruitment and retainment, a long-term strategic plan, infrastructure, and revitalizing downtown as bi-products of rapid and widespread growth.
“There are a lot of really high level things that need to be done,” said Bach. “I’m sitting here thinking that in the next decade there will be more people on the mainland than on the island. We’re going to double in population if this trend line continues. All of that is going to involve economic development in some really critical ways.”
Willis said over the next year she wants to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive economic development plan, which starts with community engagement and retaining local businesses. The business advisory board also will help busy small business owners stay informed on decisions coming from council and the planning department.
“We want to make sure they know what’s going on,” Willis said. “A lot of the work of economic development is retention and to help businesses grow. That’s the main goal every day.”
Councilmember Mark Martin highlighted the importance of seeing local businesses succeed and creating a future where the next generation of Oak Islanders elect to stay put instead of moving away.
“I really like the mentoring element,” Martin said of the new board. “Business owners sharing their experiences of growing their business, interacting with entrepreneurs, I really like the mentoring aspect this could bring to the table. We should retain and grow what’s here, and encourage local residents to stay and our kids to grow up and stay and maybe open a business. That’s what I get excited about: retaining businesses, our people and our assets.”
The Business Advisory Board will consist of seven business owners or commercial property owners, with no more than three representing real estate sales or rentals; two full-time residents who are not current business owners, but may have related experience; one ex-oficio non-voting representative from the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce to be appointed by the chamber board of directors; and one non-voting representative of town administration to serve as the economic development officer. Members will be appointed by town council through majority vote to staggering terms of one-year, two-years or three years. Applicants are preferred to have professional or volunteer experience in business and economic development.
The board will suggest policies, provide recommendations on business programs and requirements, and serve as a liaison between the business community, town manager, council and residents.
Applications for the board may be submitted to Town Clerk Lisa Stites via email at lstites@oakislandnc.gov or at town hall, 4601 E Oak Island Drive, during regular business hours. Applications can be downloaded at OakIslandNC.gov/BOARDS and are due by close of business on Monday, Aug. 14.