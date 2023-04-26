Oak Island Town Council continued reviewing its fiscal 2024 budget during an April 21 session focused on the pier complex, planning, and stormwater.
Oak Island Pier manager Lisa Mattiace has transitioned to part-time and a new full-time manager is starting soon. On a related note, Town Manager David Kelly noted that a couple of stormwater reduction efforts will focus on the pier area and westward along Ocean Drive.
Mayor Pro Tem John Bach stated he was frustrated with the lack of data from the new paid parking vendor Otto Connect. Council has received no information on the numbers of complaints, tickets issued, passes issued and the promised computer dashboard data tracker. Kelly said the town was working with the vendor to gather data. Kelly also said the town, in conjunction with possible partners, is looking in to the possibility of a shuttle service to minimize traffic conflicts and tickets during events at the 801 Ocean Event Center. The town is talking with others, but identified Ocean View United Methodist Church as a possibility for a service location partner.
Development Services Director Steve Edwards said his department expected to issue roughly 220 new single-family home permits in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. He estimated Oak Island is at 70-75-percent buildout.
Council agreed to budget $125,000 for a land use plan update and $175,000 for a comprehensive study of drainage systems and piping. Kelly has asked the state Department of Transportation for help fixing another nuisance flooding area near Ocean Crest Pier. It’s possible the town could use pumps to move stormwater off the street and into the landward side of the dune system, he said.
Oak Island has a current total budget of $67.1-million and a tax rate of 28-cents per $100 value. Council is expected to lower the tax rate to somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-cents, to reflect significantly higher property values noted by this year’s revaluation by Brunswick County.
On April 25, Public Works Director Scot Thornall reported on contracts for maintenance of 60 town-owned structures, including buildings and walkways.
Thornall warned the town would need to remediate, seal or remove two underground fuel tanks and pumps off 49th Street within a few years at best. Kelly said those facilities and other public works functions would likely be moved away from SE 49th Street and off the island in the years to come. That space is crowded and substantial amounts of expensive equipment, such as the sewer jet vacuum truck, are being left outside in the elements.
Kelly described the need for a fleet maintenance aide to relieve the town’s two full-time mechanics of more routine jobs, like oil changes. The department handles maintenance on 240 pieces of equipment with two employees. When police or fire personnel have equipment issues, those have to take top priority.
Council debated but did not firmly decide whether to bank Powell Bill money for streets until it reaches a level high enough to warrant bidding to major contractors. The town receives approximately $305,000 a year in Powell Bill funds. It generally takes $1-million or more to get an effective job, due to fixed costs of mobilizing and demobilizing equipment and personnel, they said.
Kelly said an independent study showed 78-percent of the town’s streets were in good order and that bringing them all up to par at once would cost about $6-million.
Thornall also reported asking an engineer to investigate the status of a public works building that is open on one side and showing signs of rust and corrosion.
Council Member Mark Martin asked whether living shorelines could be used in places other than bulkheads. Thornall said the needs were all at street ends where neighboring properties already have bulkheads, and that waterfront footage involved is insufficient to support living shorelines.
Martin said he’d like to see a long-term plan which could help attract grants.
Council talked about but did not make a firm decision on whether to continue, end or bill separately for recycling and for collection of leaf and limbs.
Yard debris collection costs nearly $410,000 a year which amounts to $3.50 per month per household, Kelly said. That is one cent on the tax rate. Recycling costs about $700,000 a year, but Kelly and Finance Director David Hatten both said the billing was confusing and frustrating.
Brunswick County funds one garbage pickup per week per household, but Oak Island provides additional collection services.
Council talked about ways to make the Par 3 golf course at South Harbour less of a burden. Taxpayers subsidize the course to the tune of one cent per year, about $344,000. Having more disc golf activities and adding beer carts are among the possibilities.
