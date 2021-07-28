During a special called meeting July 21, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners indicated their interest in further exploring the idea of a public-private partnership to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge.
During a presentation on the unsolicited proposal, the board heard from NCDOT division engineer Chad Kimes with input from NCDOT Roger Rochelle on the logistics of building the bridge.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions that I feel I have to have answered before I know if I could support a final proposal. The only way to get those answers is if we keep exploring,” said Commissioner Frank Williams.
Kimes pointed out that the bridge, which carries US 17/US 76/US421 across the Cape Fear River linking Brunswick and New Hanover counties, sees a daily volume of 61,000 cars. That number is projected to hit more than 80,000 by 2045. Fixing the bridge comes with a hefty price tag - the most recent repairs to the bridge in 2019 costing $15 million.
One of the fastest growing counties in the state, Williams said maintaining the county’s quality of life is important, but finding money to maintain the area’s infrastructure is a priority.
“We’ve got to, especially with the gas tax revenues declining, they’ve got to look at alternative ways to fund that,” he said. “I personally would rather pay a toll than fall in the river. This bridge is older than me and is coming to the end of its lifespan and that’s why we as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) made it a high priority to look at replacing it; this essentially is one of several options for doing so,” Williams continued.
Board Chairman Randy Johnson agreed that avenues to find ways to fund the county’s aging roads and bridges must be pursued. He said a lot is contingent upon how a federal infrastructure bill earmarks funds for state projects.
“I think the infrastructure view is going to weigh heavily on the decision of the board as to whether or not there is a possibility of having federal funding options coming in, I think that is still an unknown that is out there,” said Johnson.
Commissioner Forte acknowledged a toll bridge may be the way forward. “No harm no foul to explore this; it doesn’t cost a nickel to pursue the exploration of it,” he said.
The decision to replace the bridge falls to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization which has held several meetings in nearby towns whose residents will be impacted by the proposed toll bridge.
“A big concern for me, especially for people in my district that are on fixed incomes, is how can they afford this,” said Williams. “I don’t want to do anything to adversely impact them.
“That’s one of the reasons we do our best to keep our tax rate as one of the lowest in the state. Even though their property values went up we want to keep their taxes as low as possible,” he added.
Pointing out that during the stay at home order people bought more fuel efficient cars, and with an increasing number of electric cars on the roads, Williams said it added up to reduced revenues.
“At the same time, construction prices are going through the roof. There are more projects than there is money. Until we find an alternative way of funding these at the state level it is what it is; we deal with the world we live in, not the one we wished we lived in,” Williams continued.
The weighty question of how much tolls will cost motorists hinges on the completion of a traffic and revenue study by NCDOT. After concerns were aired about a possible increase within the timeframe of the contract agreement, Kimes said the question of placing a cap on the toll rate is open to negotiation in the future. The timeframe to replace the bridge is estimated to be at least 10 years based on how NDOT prioritizes its projects.
The Wilmington Planning Organization will take public comment on the matter July 28 and can rescind their support for the project at any point during the bidding process, which could be up to two years.
As far as Brunswick commissioners are concerned, the way forward is to continue fact finding and an avenue of revenue to fund the bridge.
“Obviously, if we don’t like what we see then we’ll kill it at some point in the future but we want our staff to direct our people in Washington we work with to explore other options for funding the bridge as well,” said Williams.