Boiling Spring Lakes is asking its residents to show their support for the restoration of the dams. The city is applying for a $9 million appropriation from the federal government by way of Rep. David Rouzer’s office to be used toward the deficit of the funding needed to restore the dams. One of the stipulations of the grant is evidence of support for the project (restoration of the dams) from residents.
The city states on its website, “We are requesting letters from you stating your support and why you feel our project is worthy of the federal funding to restore our dams. You can include not only the need of the restoration of our dams but the restoration of Alton Lennon Road, which, as you know, was a heavily traveled road for our residents and most especially for our first responders.
“To show your support, please write a letter addressed to Congressman Rouzer’s office, 310 Government Center Drive, Unit 1, Bolivia, N.C. 28422, but please email it to City Hall at nsims@cityofbsl.org or drop it off at the front desk of City Hall, 9 E. Boiling Spring Road, no later than noon Thursday, April 21. This will allow us to put together the package requesting the federal funding and include all of your letters showing support.”