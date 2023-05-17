The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a new Wellhead Protection Area Overlay Zoning District at its May 15 meeting that will offer a line of defense for a vital source of drinking water.
Planning Director Kirstie Dixon presented two proposed amendments of the county’s unified development ordinance to commissioners that paved the way for the new wellhead protection zoning district.
Dixon said the district focuses only on uses within the area and not performance standards. The planning and utilities department, she explained, will continue gathering data from engineering studies that are currently being conducted within the district before implementing any performance standards.
“There is new information coming out every month,” Dixon said. “We decided to move forward rather than wait on information for performance standards.”
Critics disappointed
Commissioners stressed a desire to see the inclusion of performance standards in the district occur sooner rather than later. During a recent public forum at the St. James Community Center, Dixon said the removal of the standards was done in an effort to get the new district created and balance concerns of both the public and business owners.
Critics of the new district have expressed disappointment in the removal of the standards, as they feel it limits the county’s enforcement ability.
“To have the best management practices and performance standards erased from the proposal, I think, is a mistake,” said Southport resident Joe Menendez. “I don’t see how you can administer regulations with no performance standards. I think the health of the people and the drinking water should be our first priority.”
The new overlay district encompasses more than 3,100 acres and includes a buffer around all 14 of the county’s wells that lead in to the Castle Hayne aquifer, which is a vital source of drinking water for the region.
The new guidelines restrict mining, septic tanks, landfills, junkyards, auto repair shops and underground storage facilities along the N.C. Highway 211 corridor.
Some of the developments still allowed under the district include retail, subdivisions, restaurants and virtually any business that doesn’t pollute the soil or groundwater. Projects currently underway will be grandfathered in under the new district.
Standards enforcement
“I think that given the critical nature of this resource, a belt-and-suspenders approach is warranted,” Oak Island Mayor Liz White said during a public hearing prior to the commissioner’s vote. “Those who depend on this water place our trust in you to do the right thing. We urge you to approve the measure before you, and support the resurrection of the strict performance standards considered by the planning board in January and subsequently eliminated.”
The Brunswick County Planning Board recommended approving the district at its March 23 meeting without the performance standards included.
“I applaud this zoning overlay district,” said St. James Councilman Jim Board. “However, the lack of any performance standards as part of this recommendation is of great concern. I would encourage you to include performance standards with a maximum depth of 10 feet, which was a potential recommendation for the allowable depth. “
Certain mining along the 211 corridor also won’t be affected by the new district. Brunswick County is unable to regulate dirt mining at the former Marisol property on N.C. 211 as it’s considered a single source site. Barnhill Construction purchased the property last year in order to mine dirt for its $268 million Highway 211 expansion project through the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The Department of Environmental Quality recommended in 2022 that no mining take place at the site due to environmental concerns. During her presentation to the board of commissioners, Dixon said trace contaminants have been found in the water along the 211 corridor.