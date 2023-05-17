Liz White

Oak Island Mayor Liz White speaks to county commissioners about the creation of a new wellhead protection area overlay zoning district. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of a new Wellhead Protection Area Overlay Zoning District at its May 15 meeting that will offer a line of defense for a vital source of drinking water. 

Planning Director Kirstie Dixon presented two proposed amendments of the county’s unified development ordinance to commissioners that paved the way for the new wellhead protection zoning district.