Instead of reacting with mere outrage or disgust, an area resident decided to take things in his hands during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“I’m 69 and it was my first war,” said Randy Sturgill, a former resident of Oak Island who recently returned from personally handing out tactical equipment to hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and militia.
Moved to get directly involved
Sturgill, whose day job is environmental activism, is a semi-retired law enforcement officer now living in Wilmington. He and his wife, Vicky, who sells real estate in Brunswick County, personally raised $24,000 to help Ukrainian troops. The couple worked a deal with wholesalers to provide 500 sets of shirts and pants, boots, knee and elbow pads, and 1,000 Molle tactical vests.
To ensure the donations went to the right people, Sturgill followed along, with the help of Wilmington-based MOTO Leader Global and CIL Capital. The shipping companies usually move cars from Wilmington to Poland, but that market has been disrupted by the invasion.
Sturgill said the images of refugees and poorly equipped men in Ukraine moved him to get directly involved. He networked with surplus companies in Fayetteville and elsewhere.
It took two U-Haul truck runs to bring the 8,000 pounds of gear to the MOTO warehouse. Sturgill had to make quick, but crucial, contact with government officials and logistics workers, another facet where CIL and MOTO connections helped.
‘I saw what Hell would look like’
Next, Sturgill flew to Poland and eventually made his way to Ukraine, where he was paired up with a former U.S. Marine and a former Slovakian medic.
“We passed real carnage along the way,” Sturgill said. “We also passed the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier. There were tank barriers, sandbags and trenches everywhere.”
Sturgill said locals were mostly shocked that an American would show up, be among them and lend a needed hand.
“Americans need to hear your story and how brave you are,” he told them.
Bucha, he said, was a “360-degree mass of human destruction and not just military, but civilians,” Sturgill said.
“I saw what Hell would look like,” he said. “It was just senseless. You could smell death and we had to be careful where we walked because of land mines.”
Sturgill said he admired the bravery of the Ukrainians and hopes that he made a positive difference in their lives.
Sturgill said this week that donors had so far contributed more than $8,000 toward his cause to bring more equipment to Ukrainian soldiers. Anyone interested in the mission may reach him on Facebook. He is also available at 5416 Wood Ridge Road, Wilmington, N.C. 28409, @Randy-Sturgill-3 on Venmo and $randyeugenesturgill on Cash app.