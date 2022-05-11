The Southport Board of Aldermen ended its two-day budget workshop on Tuesday with a proposal to increase the city’s ad valorem tax by 10-cents per $100 tax valuation.
Faced with a number of infrastructure projects to fund and a need to add more staff in several departments with a projected $1 million budget deficit, City Manager Gordon Hargrove presented the board a few options: raise taxes, use fund balance, or do nothing.
“A dime increase this year would make us whole,” said Hargrove. “It would balance this budget.”
Southport residents haven’t seen a tax increase since 2017, and that, Hargrove said, is part of the city’s problem. Southport has a lot on its plate in the coming years in terms of infrastructure upgrades and a tax rate bump of two or three cents won’t solve the problem.
“I’m not a fan of asking for a 10-cent tax rate,” said Hargrove. “To me, I would rather see a penny or two on an annual basis, and that way it doesn’t have the perception that a 10-cent (raise) in one year has. If we had been doing this since 2017 we’d already be there. If we do two or three cents we’re just putting a Band-Aid on. If we do 10-cents, we have a cure for it.”
Hargrove said the board also could elect to use some of its $4.7 million fund balance in the operating fund to help pay some costs. The Local Government Commission requires a municipality to allocate 30% of its fund balance to operating cost. Southport currently has double the requirement.
“Our fund balance is healthy,” Hargrove said. “However, we’re very apprehensive to do that. It’s a one-off kind of thing. We couldn’t do it every year to balance the budget. We’d be broke in four to five years.”
Hargrove offered a combination of the two proposals: increase taxes and transfer money from the fund balance. The 10-cent increase also would help the city pay for a cost-of-living increase for its employees, a 5% merit-based rate and hire additional staff. Doing nothing, Hargrove said, would get the city close to a balanced budget, at the expense of the EMS services.
“Lets not forget that funding EMS is a quarter-million dollar venture in and of itself,” said Hargrove. “We can do none of that and probably get pretty close to balancing. I don’t think any of us want to consider that because in today’s workforce we’re already struggling to maintain our talent and attract new talent. EMS is critical to a community.”
Southport’s current ad valorem rate sits at .2957 per $100 property tax valuation, which is in line with communities similar in size. Brunswick County is expected to conduct a property re-evaluation next January that is expected to increase the value of Southport homes, which currently are worth an average of $389,000.
“We have to be proactive,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “A 10-cent ad valorem is a hard ask but you do this one time and it catches us up and we still have the fund balance in tact. The budget has to cover the needs of the citizens.”
Alderman Robert Carroll supported a combination of raising the ad valorem tax and using the fund balance. The city currently has $6 million in an electric fund it planned to use to help bury power lines, and Carroll recommended upping the amount to speed up the process. Southport intended to spend $800,000 out of the electric fund in the initial budget proposal, but Carroll wants to double it.
“The 10-cents is kind of like the base,” said Carroll. “The $800,000 a year is great, but if we’ve got the money let’s double it and get it done faster. This is not an easy thing to do because it means a cost to the people we serve. If we continue to provide a level of service that they’ve come to expect and exceed that level of service … it’s a no-brainer.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi said he predicted the city’s finances would reach this point years ago and the continued approach of kicking the can down the road has reached its end.
“As much as I don’t like to see us raise taxes, I sat here for years before I became an alderman and I just heard ‘Let’s not do that now,’” Lombardi said. “That went on and on, and I said to myself, ‘One day we’re going to be in trouble,’ and here I sit. At this point, I don’t think there is any choice. It has to be done.”
Alderman John Allen preferred a five-cent ad valorem increase in conjunction with the fund balance transfer, but Hargrove said the numbers in that proposal just didn’t work out.
“Any tax increase that went into effect now and again at the beginning of the year wouldn’t be fair to citizens,” said Hargrove.
“It would be no problem to double the budget for burying (power lines) underground,” he continued. “I would highly recommend that when that (county tax re-evaluation) comes out that we go revenue neutral with the re-evaluation.”
Aldermen are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget at their June 9 monthly meeting.